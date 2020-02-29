Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
W. CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cork 15 2-2 1-2 2-6 0 2 5
Steger 33 4-10 2-2 0-1 2 2 13
Faulkner 31 2-6 5-6 1-8 4 3 9
Halvorsen 36 0-0 1-2 1-1 1 3 1
McCray 33 5-10 0-0 0-6 5 2 15
Dotson 24 6-7 6-13 1-9 1 4 18
Harris 19 2-5 2-2 1-3 1 2 6
Elks 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Sledd 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-40 17-27 6-35 14 18 67

Percentages: FG .525, FT .630.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (McCray 5-8, Steger 3-9, Faulkner 0-1, Harris 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cork 2, Harris).

Turnovers: 22 (Faulkner 6, Dotson 5, McCray 5, Cork 2, Halvorsen 2, Harris, Steger).

Steals: 4 (Cork, Halvorsen, Harris, McCray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ETSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
N'Guessan 21 3-6 0-0 1-3 0 5 6
Boyd 29 4-14 0-0 2-4 4 4 10
Hodges 32 4-6 5-7 1-7 2 4 13
Tisdale 25 1-4 0-0 3-6 5 3 3
Williamson 31 2-8 0-0 0-1 2 2 4
Good 27 8-17 3-4 0-1 0 2 26
Patterson 16 0-0 2-2 2-2 0 0 2
Hugley 10 1-6 0-0 1-1 1 2 2
Rodriguez 9 1-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Totals 200 24-64 10-13 11-27 14 24 68

Percentages: FG .375, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Good 7-14, Boyd 2-7, Tisdale 1-4, Hodges 0-2, Williamson 0-2, Hugley 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hodges, N'Guessan, Tisdale).

Turnovers: 11 (N'Guessan 3, Williamson 3, Hodges 2, Patterson, Rodriguez, Tisdale).

Steals: 7 (Williamson 2, Boyd, Good, Hodges, Hugley, Tisdale).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Carolina 32 35 67
ETSU 26 42 68

A_6,177 (6,149).