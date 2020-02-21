Recommended Video:

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ajax 22 17 2 3 65 19 53
AZ Alkmaar 22 15 2 5 46 17 47
Feyenoord Rotterdam 22 12 7 3 45 33 43
PSV Eindhoven 23 12 6 5 50 26 42
Willem II 23 12 5 6 32 27 41
Vitesse Arnhem 23 11 5 7 40 29 38
Utrecht 22 10 5 7 42 30 35
FC Groningen 23 10 5 8 26 21 35
Sparta 24 8 6 10 35 39 30
Heracles Almelo 23 8 5 10 35 32 29
SC Heerenveen 23 7 8 8 35 34 29
FC Twente 23 7 6 10 31 40 27
FC Emmen 23 7 5 11 24 38 26
Fortuna Sittard 23 6 6 11 27 49 24
VVV Venlo 23 7 3 13 23 48 24
FC Zwolle 23 6 4 13 32 49 22
ADO Den Haag 23 4 5 14 23 48 17
RKC Waalwijk 24 3 3 18 23 55 12

___

Friday, Feb. 14

VVV Venlo 1, Heracles Almelo 0

Saturday, Feb. 15

FC Twente 2, AZ Alkmaar 0

ADO Den Haag 0, PSV Eindhoven 3

Fortuna Sittard 0, FC Emmen 0

Sunday, Feb. 16

Vitesse Arnhem 4, SC Heerenveen 2

Sparta 1, FC Groningen 2

Ajax 3, RKC Waalwijk 0

Willem II 1, Utrecht 1

FC Zwolle 3, Feyenoord Rotterdam 4

Friday, Feb. 21

RKC Waalwijk 0, Sparta 1

Saturday, Feb. 22

FC Emmen (Netherlands) vs. Willem II (Netherlands), 1730 GMT

Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) vs. Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands), 1845 GMT

SC Heerenveen (Netherlands) vs. ADO Den Haag (Netherlands), 1845 GMT

FC Groningen (Netherlands) vs. VVV Venlo (Netherlands), 1945 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 23

Utrecht (Netherlands) vs. FC Twente (Netherlands), 1115 GMT

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs. FC Zwolle (Netherlands), 1330 GMT

Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), 1330 GMT

Heracles Almelo (Netherlands) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 1545 GMT

Friday, Feb. 28

Willem II (Netherlands) vs. FC Groningen (Netherlands), 1900 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 29

ADO Den Haag (Netherlands) vs. Heracles Almelo (Netherlands), 1730 GMT

VVV Venlo (Netherlands) vs. Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands), 1845 GMT

FC Zwolle (Netherlands) vs. Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands), 1845 GMT

FC Twente (Netherlands) vs. SC Heerenveen (Netherlands), 1945 GMT

Sunday, March 1

RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands) vs. Utrecht (Netherlands), 1115 GMT

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands), 1330 GMT

Sparta (Netherlands) vs. FC Emmen (Netherlands), 1545 GMT

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), 1900 GMT