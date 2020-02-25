https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Duke-70-No-8-NC-State-65-15081478.php
Duke 70, No. 8 NC State 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE (17-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akinbode-James
|27
|6-8
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|4
|12
|Odom
|31
|4-11
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|4
|10
|Williams
|38
|2-6
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|2
|4
|Gorecki
|40
|8-18
|7-8
|2-4
|5
|2
|24
|Lambert
|33
|3-6
|3-4
|0-5
|1
|2
|11
|Boykin
|24
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|6
|Goodchild
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|12-14
|7-28
|16
|15
|70
Percentages: FG 45.763, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Lambert 2-3, Gorecki 1-7, Goodchild 1-2, Williams 0-1, Boykin 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gorecki 1, Boykin 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Williams 2, 2, Akinbode-James 1, Odom 1, Gorecki 1, Lambert 1)
Steals: 8 (Akinbode-James 2, Gorecki 2, Boykin 2, Odom 1, Lambert 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE (23-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|27
|3-9
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|1
|9
|Cunane
|37
|8-10
|6-6
|1-12
|1
|3
|23
|Brown-Turner
|38
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|5
|5
|Crutchfield
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|2
|Konig
|38
|3-11
|0-1
|0-2
|7
|1
|8
|Boyd
|20
|6-9
|3-4
|3-4
|1
|1
|15
|Hobby
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ealey
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|0
|Hunter
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|11-13
|8-33
|16
|11
|65
Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .25 (Konig 2-9, Jones 1-4, Cunane 1-3, Brown-Turner 1-4, Hunter 1-2, Crutchfield 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cunane 2)
Turnovers: 16 (Jones 4, Brown-Turner 4, Crutchfield 2, Boyd 2, Cunane 1, Ealey 1, Hunter 1, 1)
Steals: 2 (Konig 1, Hunter 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Duke
|14
|17
|17
|22
|—
|70
|NC State
|14
|16
|13
|22
|—
|65
A_5,580
Officials_Carla Fountain, Maj Forsberg, Dee Kantner
