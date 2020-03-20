Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 65 32.3 512-969 .528 71-226 218-268 .813 1313 20.2
Murray 55 32.8 385-846 .455 105-304 158-177 .893 1033 18.8
Barton 58 33.0 332-738 .450 108-288 102-133 .767 874 15.1
Millsap 44 24.4 188-387 .486 48-109 105-126 .833 529 12.0
Grant 64 26.2 263-558 .471 88-220 128-172 .744 742 11.6
Harris 56 31.8 218-519 .420 70-210 75-92 .815 581 10.4
Morris 65 21.6 222-484 .459 54-144 51-62 .823 549 8.4
Beasley 41 18.2 117-301 .389 58-161 33-38 .868 325 7.9
Porter 48 14.0 141-285 .495 43-102 33-43 .767 358 7.5
Plumlee 53 17.0 153-248 .617 0-4 74-138 .536 380 7.2
Craig 50 17.4 96-208 .462 36-109 20-31 .645 248 5.0
Dozier 21 11.1 36-91 .396 7-28 7-11 .636 86 4.1
Bates-Diop 2 9.5 2-2 1.000 0-0 3-4 .750 7 3.5
Hernangomez 34 12.4 38-110 .345 15-60 16-25 .640 107 3.1
McRae 4 8.0 2-6 .333 2-4 3-4 .750 9 2.3
Vonleh 4 4.3 3-3 1.000 1-1 1-2 .500 8 2.0
Cancar 14 3.2 6-15 .400 1-6 4-4 1.000 17 1.2
Vanderbilt 9 4.6 5-7 .714 0-0 0-0 .000 10 1.1
Daniels 1 1.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 65 242.3 2719-5778 .471 707-1977 1031-1330 .775 7176 110.4
OPPONENTS 65 242.3 2571-5606 .459 755-2183 1087-1437 .756 6984 107.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 155 508 663 10.2 446 6.9 200 0 77 202 43
Murray 42 175 217 3.9 266 4.8 97 0 64 124 16
Barton 76 289 365 6.3 212 3.7 121 0 61 88 29
Millsap 87 173 260 5.9 70 1.6 127 0 38 61 28
Grant 53 174 227 3.5 79 1.2 141 0 44 55 52
Harris 26 137 163 2.9 118 2.1 116 0 76 60 14
Morris 20 92 112 1.7 230 3.5 64 0 53 45 16
Beasley 9 68 77 1.9 48 1.2 50 0 31 36 6
Porter 53 146 199 4.1 35 .7 75 0 20 35 19
Plumlee 89 193 282 5.3 125 2.4 125 0 29 72 33
Craig 48 108 156 3.1 34 .7 112 0 18 22 32
Dozier 5 25 30 1.4 29 1.4 27 0 7 11 5
Bates-Diop 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Hernangomez 24 71 95 2.8 22 .6 29 0 5 18 5
McRae 1 4 5 1.2 4 1.0 2 0 2 0 1
Vonleh 3 4 7 1.8 1 .3 2 0 0 2 0
Cancar 5 5 10 .7 3 .2 7 0 1 3 1
Vanderbilt 3 5 8 .9 2 .2 6 0 3 7 1
Daniels 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 699 2179 2878 44.3 1724 26.5 1303 1 529 890 302
OPPONENTS 651 2134 2785 42.8 1626 25.0 1299 1 464 931 292