AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 57 32.5 463-878 .527 69-210 196-241 .813 1191 20.9
Murray 47 32.5 332-726 .457 85-251 140-157 .892 889 18.9
Barton 50 33.1 284-638 .445 90-237 90-119 .756 748 15.0
Millsap 37 24.5 157-324 .485 41-91 96-113 .850 451 12.2
Grant 56 26.2 223-480 .465 74-191 108-147 .735 628 11.2
Harris 48 32.0 182-457 .398 58-190 68-82 .829 490 10.2
Morris 57 21.3 197-427 .461 48-124 44-55 .800 486 8.5
Beasley 41 18.2 117-301 .389 58-161 33-38 .868 325 7.9
Porter 41 14.0 124-247 .502 38-90 31-39 .795 317 7.7
Plumlee 45 17.3 133-217 .613 0-4 64-116 .552 330 7.3
Dozier 16 14.0 34-84 .405 7-26 7-11 .636 82 5.1
Craig 44 17.8 81-180 .450 30-94 20-31 .645 212 4.8
Bates-Diop 2 9.5 2-2 1.000 0-0 3-4 .750 7 3.5
Hernangomez 34 12.4 38-110 .345 15-60 16-25 .640 107 3.1
McRae 3 9.0 2-5 .400 2-4 3-4 .750 9 3.0
Vonleh 2 7.0 2-2 1.000 1-1 1-2 .500 6 3.0
Cancar 11 3.5 5-11 .455 1-5 4-4 1.000 15 1.4
Vanderbilt 9 4.6 5-7 .714 0-0 0-0 .000 10 1.1
TEAM 57 242.6 2381-5096 .467 617-1739 924-1188 .778 6303 110.6
OPPONENTS 57 242.6 2251-4930 .457 642-1878 952-1264 .753 6096 106.9

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 136 441 577 10.1 391 6.9 177 0 67 170 40
Murray 35 149 184 3.9 224 4.8 81 0 58 107 14
Barton 73 251 324 6.5 190 3.8 106 0 53 71 26
Millsap 72 149 221 6.0 57 1.5 105 0 33 46 26
Grant 48 151 199 3.6 63 1.1 116 0 36 46 48
Harris 22 118 140 2.9 101 2.1 102 0 63 50 11
Morris 20 84 104 1.8 205 3.6 56 0 44 38 11
Beasley 9 68 77 1.9 48 1.2 50 0 31 36 6
Porter 44 132 176 4.3 29 .7 69 0 17 31 18
Plumlee 80 165 245 5.4 109 2.4 101 0 25 66 27
Dozier 5 25 30 1.9 26 1.6 27 0 7 11 5
Craig 44 101 145 3.3 30 .7 100 0 15 20 29
Bates-Diop 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Hernangomez 24 71 95 2.8 22 .6 29 0 5 18 5
McRae 1 4 5 1.7 4 1.3 2 0 1 0 1
Vonleh 1 4 5 2.5 0 .0 2 0 0 2 0
Cancar 3 5 8 .7 3 .3 6 0 1 3 1
Vanderbilt 3 5 8 .9 2 .2 6 0 3 7 1
TEAM 620 1925 2545 44.6 1504 26.4 1137 1 459 764 270
OPPONENTS 574 1888 2462 43.2 1410 24.7 1138 1 401 816 268