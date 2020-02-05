Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 51 32.2 402-780 .515 66-198 171-212 .807 1041 20.4
Murray 41 31.7 266-607 .438 67-205 125-138 .906 724 17.7
Barton 48 33.3 276-618 .447 87-228 86-113 .761 725 15.1
Millsap 32 24.9 132-282 .468 31-75 85-96 .885 380 11.9
Grant 51 26.0 204-439 .465 70-175 99-137 .723 577 11.3
Harris 42 31.9 164-398 .412 52-168 54-66 .818 434 10.3
Morris 51 20.5 166-372 .446 42-106 39-48 .813 413 8.1
Porter 39 14.3 121-238 .508 38-88 31-39 .795 311 8.0
Beasley 41 18.2 117-301 .389 58-161 33-38 .868 325 7.9
Plumlee 43 17.4 127-210 .605 0-4 63-114 .553 317 7.4
Dozier 11 13.5 28-66 .424 6-21 5-7 .714 67 6.1
Craig 38 16.6 68-153 .444 20-72 18-29 .621 174 4.6
Hernangomez 34 12.4 38-110 .345 15-60 16-25 .640 107 3.1
Cancar 10 2.1 4-8 .500 1-3 2-2 1.000 11 1.1
Vanderbilt 9 4.6 5-7 .714 0-0 0-0 .000 10 1.1
Bol 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 51 242.5 2118-4589 .462 553-1564 827-1064 .777 5616 110.1
OPPONENTS 51 242.5 2009-4402 .456 568-1676 838-1119 .749 5424 106.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 120 394 514 10.1 345 6.8 158 0 58 150 32
Murray 33 132 165 4.0 189 4.6 68 0 54 87 11
Barton 71 240 311 6.5 179 3.7 98 0 52 67 24
Millsap 64 122 186 5.8 45 1.4 90 0 28 42 22
Grant 48 136 184 3.6 58 1.1 108 0 32 42 46
Harris 21 94 115 2.7 91 2.2 92 0 57 43 11
Morris 18 74 92 1.8 183 3.6 46 0 34 33 10
Porter 43 128 171 4.4 29 .7 66 0 17 30 18
Beasley 9 68 77 1.9 48 1.2 50 0 31 36 6
Plumlee 79 160 239 5.6 105 2.4 95 0 23 63 27
Dozier 5 19 24 2.2 22 2.0 20 0 3 10 2
Craig 35 77 112 2.9 23 .6 84 0 14 16 26
Hernangomez 24 71 95 2.8 22 .6 29 0 5 18 5
Cancar 1 3 4 .4 3 .3 2 0 1 1 0
Vanderbilt 3 5 8 .9 2 .2 6 0 3 7 1
Bol 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 574 1723 2297 45.0 1344 26.4 1012 1 412 683 241
OPPONENTS 514 1694 2208 43.3 1258 24.7 1030 1 355 739 253