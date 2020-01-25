Denver 113, New Orleans 106
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Craig
|34:50
|6-9
|0-0
|3-10
|2
|4
|15
|Grant
|37:17
|5-14
|4-4
|5-8
|4
|2
|14
|Jokic
|35:29
|9-20
|8-8
|7-12
|7
|3
|27
|Barton
|34:58
|4-14
|3-3
|3-6
|2
|0
|13
|Harris
|23:45
|3-12
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|6
|Porter Jr.
|24:06
|5-15
|2-2
|3-10
|1
|2
|15
|Beasley
|17:53
|3-8
|3-3
|1-2
|3
|1
|10
|Morris
|14:01
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|3
|10
|Dozier
|7:57
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Hernangomez
|4:19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Vanderbilt
|4:18
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cancar
|1:05
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-106
|20-20
|24-55
|26
|19
|113
Percentages: FG .377, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 13-41, .317 (Craig 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-7, Morris 2-5, Barton 2-6, Dozier 1-1, Beasley 1-4, Jokic 1-6, Cancar 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Harris 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Barton, Beasley, Craig, Grant, Harris, Jokic).
Turnovers: 11 (Grant 2, Jokic 2, Barton, Beasley, Dozier, Harris, Hernangomez, Morris, Porter Jr.).
Steals: 14 (Jokic 4, Beasley 3, Barton 2, Dozier, Grant, Hernangomez, Porter Jr., Vanderbilt).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ingram
|33:32
|3-11
|6-7
|1-2
|5
|5
|13
|Williamson
|20:57
|7-9
|1-4
|1-6
|0
|1
|15
|Favors
|27:09
|3-7
|3-6
|3-8
|1
|2
|9
|Ball
|35:30
|3-9
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|1
|9
|Holiday
|38:22
|5-17
|2-3
|3-6
|10
|4
|12
|Hart
|27:32
|6-11
|2-2
|2-13
|2
|0
|15
|Redick
|25:57
|6-10
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|18
|Moore
|14:28
|3-4
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|10
|Hayes
|6:42
|0-1
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|4:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Okafor
|3:29
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Alexander-Walker
|2:18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-82
|18-30
|12-45
|25
|17
|106
Percentages: FG .463, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Redick 5-7, Ball 3-5, Moore 2-3, Hart 1-2, Ingram 1-5, Williamson 0-1, Holiday 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Favors 2, Ingram 2, Hart, Holiday, Williamson).
Turnovers: 17 (Ingram 4, Holiday 3, Ball 2, Moore 2, Redick 2, Alexander-Walker, Favors, Hart, Williamson).
Steals: 8 (Holiday 3, Hart 2, Ball, Moore, Williamson).
Technical Fouls: None
|Denver
|37
|26
|31
|19
|—
|113
|New Orleans
|28
|28
|26
|24
|—
|106
A_16,398 (16,867).