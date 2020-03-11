Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 53 33.2 502-1089 .461 154-483 363-480 .756 1521 28.7
Porzingis 51 31.3 339-808 .420 126-361 177-228 .776 981 19.2
Hardaway 62 28.6 342-777 .440 181-443 119-149 .799 984 15.9
Curry 59 24.5 266-532 .500 136-300 74-88 .841 742 12.6
Powell 40 26.5 146-229 .638 10-39 74-111 .667 376 9.4
Finney-Smith 64 29.7 214-457 .468 99-265 70-97 .722 597 9.3
Kleber 65 25.5 208-453 .459 104-277 69-80 .863 589 9.1
Brunson 57 17.9 181-388 .466 43-120 61-75 .813 466 8.2
Barea 25 15.0 73-177 .412 29-76 17-18 .944 192 7.7
Wright 64 21.6 176-373 .472 43-114 69-88 .784 464 7.3
Jackson 57 16.0 124-308 .403 45-149 36-44 .818 329 5.8
Marjanovic 36 8.5 84-153 .549 4-15 29-39 .744 201 5.6
Cauley-Stein 12 12.2 28-42 .667 0-1 5-9 .556 61 5.1
Lee 23 14.1 37-76 .487 20-46 6-7 .857 100 4.3
Broekhoff 17 10.6 22-59 .373 20-51 7-8 .875 71 4.2
Cleveland 6 3.7 2-6 .333 0-1 1-2 .500 5 0.8
Kidd-Gilchrist 9 7.9 1-7 .143 0-3 2-2 1.000 4 0.4
Reaves 2 0.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 66 241.5 2745-5935 .463 1014-2744 1179-1525 .773 7683 116.4
OPPONENTS 66 241.5 2736-6027 .454 779-2259 1043-1377 .757 7294 110.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 68 428 496 9.4 461 8.7 132 0 57 225 10
Porzingis 89 394 483 9.5 89 1.7 157 0 36 84 106
Hardaway 23 170 193 3.1 123 2.0 104 0 38 61 5
Curry 26 113 139 2.4 119 2.0 101 0 36 60 8
Powell 75 152 227 5.7 59 1.5 102 0 34 36 22
Finney-Smith 125 227 352 5.5 97 1.5 154 0 44 63 37
Kleber 99 252 351 5.4 76 1.2 150 0 20 47 78
Brunson 22 112 134 2.4 188 3.3 74 0 22 66 4
Barea 10 37 47 1.9 95 3.8 22 0 4 34 2
Wright 64 186 250 3.9 216 3.4 83 0 72 66 20
Jackson 27 113 140 2.5 47 .8 57 0 12 12 9
Marjanovic 44 92 136 3.8 12 .3 46 0 5 23 7
Cauley-Stein 12 41 53 4.4 10 .8 18 0 4 4 11
Lee 7 24 31 1.3 11 .5 31 0 18 11 6
Broekhoff 5 38 43 2.5 11 .6 15 0 5 6 4
Cleveland 0 3 3 .5 0 .0 2 0 1 1 1
Kidd-Gilchrist 3 17 20 2.2 3 .3 14 0 2 6 2
Reaves 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 699 2399 3098 46.9 1617 24.5 1262 0 410 846 332
OPPONENTS 710 2287 2997 45.4 1569 23.8 1373 1 468 802 265