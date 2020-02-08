Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 43 32.8 408-880 .464 126-392 296-388 .763 1238 28.8
Porzingis 40 30.4 248-606 .409 92-263 131-170 .771 719 18.0
Hardaway 49 27.1 243-574 .423 130-330 85-105 .810 701 14.3
Curry 48 23.1 186-403 .462 96-231 61-69 .884 529 11.0
Finney-Smith 52 29.7 173-375 .461 84-218 60-83 .723 490 9.4
Powell 40 26.5 146-229 .638 10-39 74-111 .667 376 9.4
Kleber 51 25.1 162-349 .464 84-217 57-64 .891 465 9.1
Barea 16 15.4 55-121 .455 22-48 10-10 1.000 142 8.9
Brunson 52 18.0 169-360 .469 39-111 57-70 .814 434 8.3
Wright 50 21.1 141-297 .475 33-86 58-74 .784 373 7.5
Jackson 47 16.3 105-266 .395 40-130 29-34 .853 279 5.9
Marjanovic 25 9.5 61-112 .545 2-8 24-34 .706 148 5.9
Lee 12 9.2 20-33 .606 12-20 0-0 .000 52 4.3
Broekhoff 16 10.3 20-53 .377 18-45 7-8 .875 65 4.1
Cauley-Stein 6 12.8 11-21 .524 0-0 1-2 .500 23 3.8
Cleveland 5 4.0 2-5 .400 0-1 1-2 .500 5 1.0
Reaves 2 0.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 52 241.4 2150-4685 .459 788-2139 951-1224 .777 6039 116.1
OPPONENTS 52 241.4 2144-4727 .454 609-1750 844-1093 .772 5741 110.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 61 347 408 9.5 373 8.7 105 0 45 179 7
Porzingis 67 298 365 9.1 56 1.4 126 0 29 68 74
Hardaway 19 128 147 3.0 89 1.8 87 0 30 48 4
Curry 23 80 103 2.1 88 1.8 80 0 27 45 7
Finney-Smith 110 185 295 5.7 77 1.5 118 0 35 49 28
Powell 75 152 227 5.7 59 1.5 102 0 34 36 22
Kleber 85 190 275 5.4 53 1.0 115 0 15 37 54
Barea 8 23 31 1.9 57 3.6 11 0 3 20 1
Brunson 21 106 127 2.4 171 3.3 66 0 21 60 4
Wright 57 139 196 3.9 165 3.3 63 0 55 45 17
Jackson 21 93 114 2.4 32 .7 52 0 9 11 6
Marjanovic 32 74 106 4.2 10 .4 36 0 4 18 5
Lee 1 7 8 .7 4 .3 10 0 0 2 2
Broekhoff 3 31 34 2.1 7 .4 15 0 4 5 4
Cauley-Stein 7 22 29 4.8 6 1.0 11 0 4 4 6
Cleveland 0 3 3 .6 0 .0 2 0 1 1 1
Reaves 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 590 1878 2468 47.5 1247 24.0 999 0 316 658 242
OPPONENTS 561 1789 2350 45.2 1230 23.7 1094 1 367 624 204