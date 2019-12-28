https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-14935916.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|26
|32.2
|245-514
|.477
|77-239
|189-237
|.797
|756
|29.1
|Porzingis
|29
|31.4
|180-450
|.400
|61-182
|85-118
|.720
|506
|17.4
|Hardaway
|30
|26.2
|143-347
|.412
|77-207
|49-61
|.803
|412
|13.7
|Curry
|28
|21.6
|91-197
|.462
|46-115
|38-41
|.927
|266
|9.5
|Barea
|7
|13.9
|25-56
|.446
|12-22
|2-2
|1.000
|64
|9.1
|Finney-Smith
|30
|28.4
|97-198
|.490
|42-111
|32-45
|.711
|268
|8.9
|Brunson
|30
|18.2
|101-208
|.486
|25-71
|31-41
|.756
|258
|8.6
|Powell
|27
|25.9
|88-144
|.611
|9-27
|43-68
|.632
|228
|8.4
|Kleber
|29
|24.1
|83-185
|.449
|41-108
|32-36
|.889
|239
|8.2
|Wright
|28
|20.5
|77-160
|.481
|17-47
|38-44
|.864
|209
|7.5
|Jackson
|26
|14.3
|59-134
|.440
|24-66
|14-19
|.737
|156
|6.0
|Marjanovic
|13
|10.5
|31-56
|.554
|0-1
|14-20
|.700
|76
|5.8
|Lee
|8
|8.6
|13-22
|.591
|7-12
|0-0
|.000
|33
|4.1
|Broekhoff
|8
|7.9
|9-20
|.450
|8-15
|5-6
|.833
|31
|3.9
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|30
|241.7
|1242-2691
|.462
|446-1223
|572-738
|.775
|3502
|116.7
|OPPONENTS
|30
|241.7
|1209-2736
|.442
|345-1035
|492-647
|.760
|3255
|108.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|35
|214
|249
|9.6
|230
|8.8
|60
|0
|31
|112
|3
|Porzingis
|54
|223
|277
|9.6
|42
|1.4
|86
|0
|17
|45
|61
|Hardaway
|10
|71
|81
|2.7
|53
|1.8
|52
|0
|18
|28
|3
|Curry
|12
|45
|57
|2.0
|52
|1.9
|46
|0
|14
|31
|4
|Barea
|2
|10
|12
|1.7
|22
|3.1
|5
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Finney-Smith
|55
|102
|157
|5.2
|39
|1.3
|62
|0
|19
|29
|14
|Brunson
|16
|65
|81
|2.7
|112
|3.7
|40
|0
|14
|38
|1
|Powell
|42
|99
|141
|5.2
|38
|1.4
|67
|0
|21
|22
|14
|Kleber
|47
|111
|158
|5.4
|29
|1.0
|64
|0
|8
|22
|20
|Wright
|24
|76
|100
|3.6
|92
|3.3
|35
|0
|40
|20
|8
|Jackson
|10
|51
|61
|2.3
|14
|.5
|30
|0
|5
|4
|2
|Marjanovic
|15
|43
|58
|4.5
|7
|.5
|20
|0
|2
|11
|3
|Lee
|0
|3
|3
|.4
|3
|.4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Broekhoff
|0
|11
|11
|1.4
|4
|.5
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|322
|1124
|1446
|48.2
|737
|24.6
|578
|0
|192
|388
|136
|OPPONENTS
|322
|1042
|1364
|45.5
|683
|22.8
|644
|1
|216
|378
|112
