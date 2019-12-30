Dallas 0 0 4 4
Arizona 2 0 0 2

First Period_1, Arizona, Hall 7 (Garland, Dvorak), 8:42. 2, Arizona, Garland 12 (Soderberg, Schmaltz), 18:02.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Benn 8 (Seguin, Lindell), 2:18. 4, Dallas, Radulov 10 (Sekera, Benn), 10:46. 5, Dallas, Hintz 12 (Klingberg, Gurianov), 15:51. 6, Dallas, Janmark 3, 18:24 (en).

Shots on Goal_Dallas 5-8-12_25. Arizona 22-8-5_35.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Arizona 0 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 8-5-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Arizona, Raanta 6-7-2 (24-21).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:44.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.