DUQUESNE 81, GEORGE MASON 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Oduro
|21
|5-7
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|10
|Wilson
|19
|6-8
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|5
|14
|Hartwell
|39
|4-11
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|12
|Johnson
|38
|1-7
|4-5
|1-5
|3
|4
|6
|J.Miller
|39
|9-12
|1-4
|5-11
|1
|5
|19
|Mar
|22
|2-3
|6-7
|3-4
|1
|5
|10
|Calixte
|18
|2-3
|1-1
|3-6
|1
|2
|5
|Douglas-Stanley
|4
|0-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-55
|16-24
|14-35
|12
|25
|78
Percentages: FG .527, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Wilson 2-3, Hartwell 2-7, Mar 0-1, Oduro 0-1, Johnson 0-2, J.Miller 0-3, Douglas-Stanley 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Oduro 3, Mar, Wilson).
Turnovers: 19 (Wilson 6, Johnson 4, J.Miller 3, Mar 3, Calixte, Hartwell, Oduro).
Steals: 8 (Johnson 2, Wilson 2, Calixte, Douglas-Stanley, Mar, Oduro).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUQUESNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Weathers
|30
|5-11
|6-12
|4-10
|2
|3
|16
|M.Hughes
|22
|5-7
|2-4
|1-4
|3
|5
|12
|Austin
|25
|4-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|10
|Carry
|37
|5-10
|10-15
|1-1
|4
|3
|23
|Norman
|30
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|7
|Dunn-Martin
|20
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Rotroff
|17
|3-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|Steele
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|2
|Buckley
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|A.Miller
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-50
|19-33
|7-21
|12
|22
|81
Percentages: FG .560, FT .576.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Carry 3-5, Austin 2-4, Norman 1-3, Steele 0-1, Weathers 0-1, Dunn-Martin 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (M.Hughes 2, Weathers 2, Rotroff).
Turnovers: 12 (Carry 4, M.Hughes 3, Weathers 2, Austin, Dunn-Martin, Steele).
Steals: 8 (M.Hughes 3, Austin, Carry, Dunn-Martin, Norman, Weathers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|George Mason
|33
|45
|—
|78
|Duquesne
|37
|44
|—
|81
.