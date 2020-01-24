https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/DETROIT-76-IUPUI-64-15000074.php
DETROIT 76, IUPUI 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IUPUI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burk
|38
|10-22
|0-0
|2-10
|3
|0
|25
|Goss
|36
|7-11
|1-3
|4-12
|0
|3
|15
|Minnett
|36
|6-17
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|3
|15
|Weatherford
|36
|3-8
|0-2
|1-4
|4
|4
|6
|Depersia
|33
|0-5
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|0
|Kemp
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|White
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Kenyon
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|27-66
|2-7
|10-35
|16
|13
|64
Percentages: FG .409, FT .286.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Burk 5-12, Minnett 3-12, Kemp 0-1, Depersia 0-2, Weatherford 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Burk, Goss).
Turnovers: 13 (Minnett 6, Goss 2, Weatherford 2, Depersia, Kemp, White).
Steals: 5 (Depersia 3, Burk, Minnett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DETROIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|36
|7-21
|8-8
|0-7
|5
|3
|27
|Brandon
|35
|9-10
|0-0
|5-12
|0
|2
|18
|Moore
|32
|4-10
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|8
|Legrand
|29
|0-1
|1-2
|0-6
|3
|2
|1
|Calipari
|18
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|9
|Hofman
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|4
|Miller
|12
|2-6
|2-2
|2-3
|5
|0
|6
|Isiani
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Rose
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Gorman
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-66
|11-12
|11-41
|19
|11
|76
Percentages: FG .424, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Davis 5-14, Calipari 3-8, Isiani 1-1, Gorman 0-1, Hofman 0-2, Moore 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Brandon 6, Isiani 2, Moore).
Turnovers: 11 (Davis 4, Miller 3, Legrand 2, Brandon, Isiani).
Steals: 7 (Calipari 2, Legrand 2, Brandon, Davis, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|IUPUI
|22
|42
|—
|64
|Detroit
|41
|35
|—
|76
A_1,624 (8,295).
