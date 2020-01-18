FG FT Reb
NEBRASKA-OMAHA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pile 37 7-15 6-7 4-9 0 3 20
Gibson 34 3-17 2-2 0-1 2 5 10
K.Robinson 32 6-10 7-8 0-3 3 4 23
Ruffin 28 4-13 0-0 4-5 2 4 10
Tut 21 2-5 2-2 3-6 1 5 6
Thornhill 18 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Akinwole 17 1-3 0-0 2-5 0 1 2
Hughes 11 2-4 1-1 1-3 0 2 5
Brusseau 2 0-0 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-69 18-20 16-34 8 27 76

Percentages: FG .362, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (K.Robinson 4-6, Ruffin 2-6, Gibson 2-13, Akinwole 0-1, Thornhill 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Pile 3, Tut).

Turnovers: 10 (Pile 4, K.Robinson 2, Akinwole, Gibson, Ruffin, Tut).

Steals: 2 (K.Robinson, Thornhill).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DENVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Townsend 39 9-15 6-6 0-6 3 1 32
Murkey 38 6-12 6-8 3-7 7 3 19
Gatlin 35 2-6 1-3 0-2 2 2 6
Eastmond 22 2-3 2-2 0-3 1 1 7
Jones 22 7-11 1-3 4-8 3 3 15
Green 17 1-1 2-2 0-2 1 4 4
Nzekwesi 17 3-6 0-0 0-3 0 1 6
Kurnaz 10 0-1 2-2 0-2 0 3 2
Totals 200 30-55 20-26 7-33 17 18 91

Percentages: FG .545, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Townsend 8-10, Eastmond 1-2, Gatlin 1-3, Murkey 1-3, Nzekwesi 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Green 2, Jones).

Turnovers: 9 (Townsend 3, Murkey 2, Eastmond, Gatlin, Jones, Nzekwesi).

Steals: 4 (Murkey 2, Gatlin, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nebraska-Omaha 33 43 76
Denver 40 51 91

A_1,322 (7,200).