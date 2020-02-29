https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/DENVER-69-W-ILLINOIS-63-15095473.php
DENVER 69, W. ILLINOIS 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pyle
|38
|5-10
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|14
|Arrington
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|1
|0
|Duff
|35
|3-9
|2-3
|0-4
|2
|1
|9
|Webster
|35
|4-20
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|12
|Young
|29
|5-10
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|5
|14
|Claar
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|2
|A.Jones
|15
|4-7
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|4
|10
|Smith
|8
|0-2
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Allen
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-62
|8-9
|6-34
|8
|21
|63
Percentages: FG .355, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Pyle 4-7, Young 4-7, Webster 2-9, Duff 1-5, A.Jones 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Arrington, Pyle).
Turnovers: 14 (Duff 4, Young 4, Arrington 2, Claar 2, Pyle, Webster).
Steals: 4 (A.Jones, Allen, Webster, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|24
|3-5
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|3
|6
|R.Jones
|30
|3-4
|2-4
|3-5
|2
|2
|8
|Gatlin
|27
|1-6
|3-4
|1-7
|2
|2
|5
|Murkey
|39
|9-18
|14-15
|1-7
|1
|2
|33
|Townsend
|39
|4-14
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|9
|Eastmond
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|4
|4
|Bickham
|10
|0-0
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|1
|Kurnaz
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|20-27
|7-40
|10
|17
|69
Percentages: FG .426, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Kurnaz 1-1, Murkey 1-4, Townsend 1-5, Eastmond 0-4, Gatlin 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bickham, Gatlin, Green, Murkey).
Turnovers: 11 (Townsend 4, R.Jones 3, Eastmond 2, Bickham, Gatlin).
Steals: 7 (Gatlin 2, Murkey 2, Townsend 2, Eastmond).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Illinois
|25
|38
|—
|63
|Denver
|36
|33
|—
|69
A_1,390 (7,200).
