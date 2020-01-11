Creighton 77, Xavier 65
Ballock 7-13 0-0 19, Alexander 5-16 6-6 18, Zegarowski 3-11 3-3 11, Jefferson 1-2 2-2 4, C.Bishop 5-7 0-2 10, Mahoney 4-9 5-6 13, K.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 16-19 77.
Carter 3-8 0-0 8, Marshall 9-17 2-3 21, Scruggs 9-13 0-1 19, T.Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Goodin 0-7 0-0 0, Moore 0-5 0-0 0, Freemantle 1-5 0-0 2, Tandy 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-70 4-6 65.
Halftime_Creighton 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 9-23 (Ballock 5-9, Alexander 2-6, Zegarowski 2-6, Mahoney 0-2), Xavier 5-26 (Carter 2-6, Scruggs 1-1, Tandy 1-3, Marshall 1-4, Freemantle 0-1, Moore 0-5, Goodin 0-6). Fouled Out_Marshall. Rebounds_Creighton 39 (Ballock, K.Jones 8), Xavier 35 (Marshall, Scruggs 9). Assists_Creighton 18 (Zegarowski, C.Bishop 5), Xavier 15 (Marshall 7). Total Fouls_Creighton 14, Xavier 18.