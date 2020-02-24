Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 24, 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 18 Pierre-Luc Dubois 63 17 27 44 2 47 1 0 4 142 .120
F 14 Gustav Nyquist 63 12 25 37 0 16 3 1 3 130 .092
F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 49 21 15 36 8 12 3 0 5 162 .130
D 8 Zachary Werenski 56 18 18 36 10 10 4 1 4 162 .111
D 3 Seth Jones 56 6 24 30 10 20 2 0 0 126 .048
F 13 Cam Atkinson 44 12 14 26 2 6 3 0 2 148 .081
F 71 Nick Foligno 60 7 19 26 -3 60 2 0 1 123 .057
F 38 Boone Jenner 63 11 11 22 -12 34 2 0 1 155 .071
F 10 Alexander Wennberg 52 5 15 20 0 16 1 0 1 65 .077
F 22 Sonny Milano 46 5 13 18 -5 22 0 0 1 64 .078
F 52 Emil Bemstrom 49 6 10 16 -3 4 4 0 2 80 .075
D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 62 5 10 15 4 18 0 0 1 74 .068
F 42 Alexandre Texier 36 6 7 13 3 10 0 0 1 49 .122
F 20 Riley Nash 58 4 8 12 6 8 0 1 1 57 .070
F 50 Eric Robinson 43 6 5 11 11 12 0 0 2 62 .097
F 24 Nathan Gerbe 27 4 6 10 -5 22 0 0 0 50 .080
D 58 David Savard 61 0 9 9 -1 29 0 0 0 80 .000
D 65 Markus Nutivaara 31 3 5 8 5 2 0 0 0 36 .083
D 27 Ryan Murray 24 2 5 7 -7 4 0 0 0 29 .069
F 11 Kevin Stenlund 25 5 2 7 -2 6 3 0 1 41 .122
D 4 Scott Harrington 34 1 4 5 -3 12 0 0 0 32 .031
D 46 Dean Kukan 33 1 4 5 -9 12 1 0 0 51 .020
F 15 Jakob Lilja 32 2 3 5 5 2 0 0 0 23 .087
F 77 Josh Anderson 26 1 3 4 -8 17 0 0 0 63 .016
F 23 Stefan Matteau 2 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 6 .167
D 2 Andrew Peeke 15 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 14 .071
F 19 Liam Foudy 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 49 Ryan MacInnis 9 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 .000
D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 6 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 6 Adam Clendening 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 56 Marko Dano 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 37 Markus Hannikainen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 67 Justin Scott 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 88 Kole Sherwood 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000
F 48 Calvin Thurkauf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 63 162 267 429 9 425 29 3 30 2050 .079
OPPONENT TOTALS 63 159 278 437 -18 434 28 5 29 1866 .085

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Joonas Korpisalo 32 1876 2.49 17 10 4 2 78 901 0.913 0 1 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 31 1723 2.37 12 9 8 5 68 874 0.922 0 0 0
80 Matiss Kivlenieks 4 198 2.41 1 0 2 0 8 86 0.907 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 63 3832 2.44 30 19 14 7 154 1861 .915 162 267 425
OPPONENT TOTALS 63 3832 2.43 33 23 7 2 153 2041 .921 159 278 434