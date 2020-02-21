Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 21, 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 18 Pierre-Luc Dubois 62 17 27 44 4 45 1 0 4 137 .124
F 14 Gustav Nyquist 62 12 25 37 2 16 3 1 3 128 .094
F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 49 21 15 36 8 12 3 0 5 162 .130
D 8 Zachary Werenski 55 18 18 36 10 10 4 1 4 159 .113
D 3 Seth Jones 56 6 24 30 10 20 2 0 0 126 .048
F 13 Cam Atkinson 44 12 14 26 2 6 3 0 2 148 .081
F 71 Nick Foligno 59 7 19 26 -1 60 2 0 1 120 .058
F 38 Boone Jenner 62 10 11 21 -12 34 2 0 1 148 .068
F 10 Alexander Wennberg 52 5 15 20 0 16 1 0 1 65 .077
F 22 Sonny Milano 46 5 13 18 -5 22 0 0 1 64 .078
F 52 Emil Bemstrom 48 5 10 15 -3 4 3 0 2 78 .064
D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 61 5 9 14 4 18 0 0 1 74 .068
F 42 Alexandre Texier 36 6 7 13 3 10 0 0 1 49 .122
F 20 Riley Nash 57 4 8 12 5 8 0 1 1 56 .071
F 50 Eric Robinson 42 5 5 10 10 12 0 0 2 60 .083
F 24 Nathan Gerbe 26 4 5 9 -5 22 0 0 0 44 .091
D 58 David Savard 60 0 8 8 0 29 0 0 0 80 .000
D 27 Ryan Murray 24 2 5 7 -7 4 0 0 0 29 .069
D 65 Markus Nutivaara 30 3 4 7 5 2 0 0 0 35 .086
F 11 Kevin Stenlund 24 5 2 7 -2 6 3 0 1 39 .128
D 4 Scott Harrington 33 1 4 5 -3 12 0 0 0 29 .034
D 46 Dean Kukan 33 1 4 5 -9 12 1 0 0 51 .020
F 77 Josh Anderson 26 1 3 4 -8 17 0 0 0 63 .016
F 15 Jakob Lilja 31 2 2 4 4 2 0 0 0 21 .095
D 2 Andrew Peeke 14 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 12 .083
F 19 Liam Foudy 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 49 Ryan MacInnis 9 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 .000
F 23 Stefan Matteau 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .250
D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 6 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 6 Adam Clendening 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 56 Marko Dano 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 37 Markus Hannikainen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 67 Justin Scott 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 88 Kole Sherwood 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 62 159 261 420 14 423 28 3 30 2007 .079
OPPONENT TOTALS 62 156 274 430 -23 430 28 5 29 1830 .085

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Joonas Korpisalo 32 1876 2.49 17 10 4 2 78 901 0.913 0 1 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 30 1658 2.35 12 9 7 5 65 838 0.922 0 0 0
80 Matiss Kivlenieks 4 198 2.41 1 0 2 0 8 86 0.907 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 62 3767 2.44 30 19 13 7 151 1825 .915 159 261 423
OPPONENT TOTALS 62 3767 2.42 32 23 7 2 150 1998 .921 156 274 430