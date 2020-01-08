https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Columbus-Blue-Jackets-Stax-14958828.php
Columbus Blue Jackets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|44
|14
|19
|33
|0
|31
|1
|0
|4
|100
|.140
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|44
|10
|21
|31
|5
|12
|2
|1
|2
|93
|.108
|D
|8
|Zachary Werenski
|37
|15
|13
|28
|4
|8
|4
|1
|2
|99
|.152
|D
|3
|Seth Jones
|44
|4
|20
|24
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|100
|.040
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|36
|12
|11
|23
|1
|10
|2
|0
|3
|122
|.098
|F
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|35
|9
|12
|21
|-5
|6
|3
|0
|1
|113
|.080
|F
|71
|Nick Foligno
|41
|4
|13
|17
|-6
|45
|2
|0
|0
|78
|.051
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|44
|8
|9
|17
|-7
|26
|2
|0
|1
|106
|.075
|F
|10
|Alexander Wennberg
|43
|2
|13
|15
|-6
|14
|1
|0
|0
|55
|.036
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|34
|4
|10
|14
|-4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.085
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|6
|7
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|39
|3
|7
|10
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|37
|.081
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|30
|3
|6
|9
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|44
|.068
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|24
|5
|4
|9
|7
|6
|0
|0
|2
|32
|.156
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|43
|4
|4
|8
|6
|12
|0
|0
|1
|52
|.077
|D
|27
|Ryan Murray
|24
|2
|5
|7
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|D
|58
|David Savard
|42
|0
|7
|7
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.000
|F
|24
|Nathan Gerbe
|8
|3
|2
|5
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|33
|1
|4
|5
|-9
|12
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.020
|F
|77
|Josh Anderson
|26
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.016
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|16
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|15
|Jakob Lilja
|19
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|12
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|6
|2
|0
|1
|22
|.136
|D
|65
|Markus Nutivaara
|12
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|F
|49
|Ryan MacInnis
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|6
|Adam Clendening
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|56
|Marko Dano
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|37
|Markus Hannikainen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|67
|Justin Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|88
|Kole Sherwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|44
|117
|197
|314
|-19
|326
|23
|3
|21
|1432
|.082
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|44
|119
|205
|324
|10
|319
|23
|5
|21
|1316
|.090
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|32
|1876
|2.49
|17
|10
|4
|2
|78
|901
|0.913
|0
|1
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|15
|773
|2.87
|4
|5
|4
|0
|37
|411
|0.91
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|44
|2672
|2.61
|21
|15
|8
|2
|115
|1312
|.910
|117
|197
|326
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|44
|2672
|2.5
|23
|15
|6
|2
|110
|1425
|.918
|119
|205
|319
