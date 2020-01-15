https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Columbus-3-Boston-0-14975926.php
Columbus 3, Boston 0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Columbus
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
First Period_1, Columbus, Wennberg 4 (Gerbe, Gavrikov), 13:27.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Columbus, Stenlund 4 (Bemstrom, Foligno), 5:46 (pp). 3, Columbus, Nash 4, 13:05.
Shots on Goal_Boston 7-14-13_34. Columbus 9-13-5_27.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; Columbus 1 of 2.
Goalies_Boston, Halak 10-5-6 (27 shots-24 saves), Boston, Rask 17-4-6 (0-0). Columbus, Merzlikins 6-6-4 (34-34).
A_17,349 (18,500). T_2:23.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Andrew Smith.
