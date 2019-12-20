College Football Schedule

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5) at Nassau, 2 p.m.

MIDWEST

Utah St. (7-5) vs. Kent St. (6-6) at Frisco, T.X., 7:30 p.m.

___

Saturday, Dec. 21

SOUTH

Alcorn St. (9-3) vs. NC A&T (8-3) at Atlanta, G.A., Noon

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5) at Orlando, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

SMU (10-2) at FAU (10-3), 3:30 p.m.

Weber St. (11-3) at James Madison (13-1), 6:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. (12-1) vs. UAB (9-4) at New Orleans, L.A., 9 p.m.

MIDWEST

Montana St. (11-3) at N. Dakota St. (14-0), 2 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5) at Montgomery, A.L., 5:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Cent. Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3) at Albuquerque, N.M., 2 p.m.

Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5) at Las Vegas, N.V., 7:30 p.m.

___

Monday, Dec. 23

EAST

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4) at Tampa, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

___