Cleveland-Washington Runs

Nationals second. Juan Soto flies out to deep center field to Oscar Mercado. Howie Kendrick singles to center field. Matt Adams strikes out swinging. Kurt Suzuki singles to left field. Howie Kendrick to second. Gerardo Parra doubles to deep right center field. Kurt Suzuki scores. Howie Kendrick scores. Austin Voth flies out to deep right center field to Oscar Mercado.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 2, Indians 0.

Indians third. Greg Allen singles to second base. Ryan Flaherty doubles to right field. Greg Allen scores. Zach Plesac out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to Matt Adams. Ryan Flaherty to third. Francisco Lindor out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Gerardo Parra. Ryan Flaherty scores. Oscar Mercado pops out to shallow center field to Trea Turner.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 2, Nationals 2.

Nationals sixth. Juan Soto walks. Howie Kendrick flies out to left center field to Greg Allen. Matt Adams singles to shallow infield. Juan Soto to second. Kurt Suzuki walks. Matt Adams to second. Juan Soto to third. Gerardo Parra out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Greg Allen. Juan Soto scores. Asdrubal Cabrera pinch-hitting for Austin Voth. Asdrubal Cabrera doubles to right field. Kurt Suzuki scores. Matt Adams scores. Trea Turner homers to left field. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Adam Eaton strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 7, Indians 2.

Nationals eighth. Kurt Suzuki pops out to second base to Mike Freeman. Gerardo Parra homers to center field. Brian Dozier pinch-hitting for Wander Suero. Brian Dozier doubles to left field. Trea Turner flies out to center field to Oscar Mercado. Adam Eaton grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 8, Indians 2.