Cincinnati-Seattle Runs

Reds second. Aristides Aquino singles to left field. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shallow infield. Aristides Aquino out at second. Phillip Ervin triples to right field. Freddy Galvis singles to left field. Phillip Ervin scores. Jose Peraza doubles to deep left field. Freddy Galvis to third. Tucker Barnhart grounds out to shallow infield, Justus Sheffield to Austin Nola.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 1, Mariners 0.

Mariners fifth. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to center field to Phillip Ervin. Kyle Lewis homers to center field. Tim Lopes grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Joey Votto. Mallex Smith strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 1, Mariners 1.

Mariners sixth. Dylan Moore homers to left field. Dee Gordon strikes out swinging. Austin Nola called out on strikes. Kyle Seager walks. Tom Murphy singles to left field. Kyle Seager to second. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to deep center field to Phillip Ervin.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 2, Reds 1.

Reds seventh. Freddy Galvis strikes out swinging. Josh VanMeter pinch-hitting for Jose Peraza. Josh VanMeter grounds out to first base to Austin Nola. Tucker Barnhart walks. Brian O'Grady pinch-hitting for Alex Blandino. Brian O'Grady homers to right field. Tucker Barnhart scores. Joey Votto grounds out to second base, Dee Gordon to Austin Nola.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 3, Mariners 2.

Mariners eighth. Omar Narvaez pinch-hitting for Dylan Moore. Omar Narvaez strikes out swinging. Dee Gordon grounds out to first base to Joey Votto. Austin Nola walks. Kyle Seager homers to right field. Austin Nola scores. Tom Murphy flies out to deep right field to Aristides Aquino.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Reds 3.