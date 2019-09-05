Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Runs

White sox second. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow center field. Welington Castillo homers to center field. Yoan Moncada scores. Zack Collins strikes out on a foul tip. Danny Mendick strikes out swinging. Yolmer Sanchez flies out to deep center field to Oscar Mercado.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 2, Indians 0.

Indians second. Jason Kipnis flies out to center field to Adam Engel. Mike Freeman called out on strikes. Jake Bauers walks. Kevin Plawecki doubles to deep right field. Jake Bauers scores. Greg Allen strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Indians 1.

White sox fourth. Yoan Moncada doubles to deep right center field. Welington Castillo grounds out to third base, Mike Freeman to Carlos Santana. Zack Collins walks. Danny Mendick flies out to right field to Greg Allen. Yolmer Sanchez singles to right center field. Zack Collins to third. Yoan Moncada scores. Adam Engel called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 3, Indians 1.

White sox sixth. Welington Castillo doubles to right center field. Zack Collins walks. Danny Mendick singles to shallow infield. Zack Collins to second. Welington Castillo to third. Yolmer Sanchez walks. Danny Mendick to second. Zack Collins to third. Welington Castillo scores. Adam Engel singles to left field. Yolmer Sanchez to second. Danny Mendick scores. Zack Collins scores. Ryan Goins strikes out swinging. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging. Eloy Jimenez called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 6, Indians 1.

White sox ninth. Tim Anderson doubles to deep left center field. Eloy Jimenez hit by pitch. Yoan Moncada lines out to shortstop to Francisco Lindor. Welington Castillo grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana. Eloy Jimenez to third. Tim Anderson scores. Zack Collins called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 7, Indians 1.