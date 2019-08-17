Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Runs

Cubs seventh. Kris Bryant homers to center field. Anthony Rizzo strikes out swinging. Javier Baez grounds out to third base, Colin Moran to Josh Bell. Addison Russell flies out to deep right center field to Starling Marte.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Pirates 0.

Cubs eighth. Ian Happ singles to left field. Jonathan Lucroy singles to center field. Ian Happ to third. Tyler Chatwood strikes out swinging. Jason Heyward grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Josh Bell. Jonathan Lucroy to third. Nicholas Castellanos flies out to deep left center field to Bryan Reynolds.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Pirates 0.