AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
LaVine 45 34.1 389-875 .445 138-356 208-251 .829 1124 25.0
Markkanen 45 30.2 227-536 .424 97-284 118-143 .825 669 14.9
Carter 37 30.0 166-309 .537 6-28 95-129 .736 433 11.7
White 45 24.1 187-494 .379 79-230 54-73 .740 507 11.3
Porter 9 25.1 35-84 .417 16-40 15-20 .750 101 11.2
Satoransky 45 28.6 164-371 .442 48-139 75-86 .872 451 10.0
Young 44 22.4 161-385 .418 50-144 28-47 .596 400 9.1
Dunn 45 25.0 133-314 .424 28-106 29-41 .707 323 7.2
Hutchison 18 15.7 36-80 .450 8-17 26-43 .605 106 5.9
Valentine 24 11.4 52-122 .426 29-74 5-5 1.000 138 5.8
Gafford 32 12.8 67-99 .677 0-0 19-36 .528 153 4.8
Kornet 25 12.4 38-100 .380 19-66 9-12 .750 104 4.2
Arcidiacono 41 14.7 54-141 .383 32-84 18-24 .750 158 3.9
Harrison 27 7.1 26-65 .400 4-15 18-26 .692 74 2.7
Strus 2 3.0 2-3 .667 0-1 1-1 1.000 5 2.5
Felicio 5 9.8 4-6 .667 0-0 1-1 1.000 9 1.8
Mokoka 2 3.0 0-5 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 45 241.1 1741-3989 .436 554-1586 719-938 .767 4755 105.7
OPPONENTS 45 241.1 1741-3742 .465 494-1438 876-1150 .762 4852 107.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
LaVine 31 182 213 4.7 176 3.9 99 0 66 144 21
Markkanen 56 236 292 6.5 69 1.5 88 0 38 74 23
Carter 130 236 366 9.9 44 1.2 142 0 30 62 33
White 18 141 159 3.5 101 2.2 66 0 34 68 3
Porter 8 23 31 3.4 14 1.6 20 0 9 7 3
Satoransky 44 118 162 3.6 241 5.4 93 0 59 89 6
Young 65 134 199 4.5 77 1.8 80 0 50 61 13
Dunn 21 138 159 3.5 148 3.3 144 0 90 60 15
Hutchison 4 51 55 3.1 12 .7 26 0 15 19 5
Valentine 3 39 42 1.8 22 .9 28 1 14 12 5
Gafford 38 39 77 2.4 14 .4 60 0 9 15 42
Kornet 10 36 46 1.8 19 .8 29 0 6 8 20
Arcidiacono 14 55 69 1.7 60 1.5 68 0 18 23 2
Harrison 7 28 35 1.3 25 .9 22 0 12 6 5
Strus 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
Felicio 2 5 7 1.4 3 .6 4 0 1 2 0
Mokoka 2 0 2 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 454 1461 1915 42.6 1025 22.8 970 1 451 685 196
OPPONENTS 458 1635 2093 46.5 1118 24.8 870 1 367 816 286