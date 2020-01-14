https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Bulls-Stax-14973691.php
Chicago Bulls Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|LaVine
|41
|34.0
|342-784
|.436
|128-324
|193-232
|.832
|1005
|24.5
|Markkanen
|41
|30.1
|209-494
|.423
|91-261
|110-134
|.821
|619
|15.1
|Carter
|37
|30.0
|166-309
|.537
|6-28
|95-129
|.736
|433
|11.7
|White
|41
|24.2
|173-458
|.378
|75-216
|44-61
|.721
|465
|11.3
|Porter
|9
|25.1
|35-84
|.417
|16-40
|15-20
|.750
|101
|11.2
|Satoransky
|41
|28.8
|150-336
|.446
|46-127
|68-79
|.861
|414
|10.1
|Young
|40
|22.3
|144-355
|.406
|42-131
|27-44
|.614
|357
|8.9
|Dunn
|41
|24.8
|122-286
|.427
|24-92
|28-39
|.718
|296
|7.2
|Valentine
|23
|11.8
|52-122
|.426
|29-74
|5-5
|1.000
|138
|6.0
|Hutchison
|14
|14.9
|24-59
|.407
|6-14
|22-35
|.629
|76
|5.4
|Gafford
|31
|13.2
|66-98
|.673
|0-0
|19-36
|.528
|151
|4.9
|Arcidiacono
|37
|15.0
|49-125
|.392
|31-75
|18-24
|.750
|147
|4.0
|Kornet
|21
|10.0
|24-67
|.358
|11-42
|5-5
|1.000
|64
|3.0
|Harrison
|24
|7.5
|23-59
|.390
|4-13
|14-22
|.636
|64
|2.7
|Strus
|2
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|2.5
|Felicio
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Mokoka
|2
|3.0
|0-5
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|41
|241.2
|1581-3644
|.434
|509-1440
|664-866
|.767
|4335
|105.7
|OPPONENTS
|41
|241.2
|1579-3429
|.460
|448-1327
|813-1067
|.762
|4419
|107.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|LaVine
|29
|159
|188
|4.6
|162
|4.0
|89
|0
|57
|134
|19
|Markkanen
|51
|218
|269
|6.6
|66
|1.6
|85
|0
|34
|66
|20
|Carter
|130
|236
|366
|9.9
|44
|1.2
|142
|0
|30
|62
|33
|White
|17
|127
|144
|3.5
|91
|2.2
|59
|0
|32
|61
|3
|Porter
|8
|23
|31
|3.4
|14
|1.6
|20
|0
|9
|7
|3
|Satoransky
|41
|108
|149
|3.6
|218
|5.3
|82
|0
|57
|82
|6
|Young
|59
|121
|180
|4.5
|72
|1.8
|74
|0
|44
|56
|10
|Dunn
|20
|127
|147
|3.6
|133
|3.2
|135
|0
|81
|51
|13
|Valentine
|3
|39
|42
|1.8
|22
|1.0
|28
|1
|14
|12
|5
|Hutchison
|2
|41
|43
|3.1
|9
|.6
|19
|0
|7
|15
|5
|Gafford
|38
|38
|76
|2.5
|14
|.5
|60
|0
|8
|15
|42
|Arcidiacono
|14
|49
|63
|1.7
|56
|1.5
|60
|0
|16
|20
|2
|Kornet
|7
|28
|35
|1.7
|9
|.4
|17
|0
|4
|4
|15
|Harrison
|7
|28
|35
|1.5
|25
|1.0
|21
|0
|11
|6
|5
|Strus
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Felicio
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mokoka
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|429
|1342
|1771
|43.2
|935
|22.8
|892
|1
|404
|624
|181
|OPPONENTS
|431
|1495
|1926
|47.0
|1002
|24.4
|808
|1
|338
|737
|263
View Comments