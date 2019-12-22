https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Bulls-Stax-14925503.php
Chicago Bulls Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|LaVine
|31
|33.3
|246-564
|.436
|95-235
|143-174
|.822
|730
|23.5
|Markkanen
|31
|30.5
|152-369
|.412
|62-186
|93-113
|.823
|459
|14.8
|Carter
|31
|30.2
|142-256
|.555
|3-18
|82-114
|.719
|369
|11.9
|Porter
|9
|25.1
|35-84
|.417
|16-40
|15-20
|.750
|101
|11.2
|White
|31
|24.1
|124-348
|.356
|58-172
|40-50
|.800
|346
|11.2
|Satoransky
|31
|28.0
|109-244
|.447
|35-94
|48-55
|.873
|301
|9.7
|Young
|30
|21.8
|107-268
|.399
|32-101
|18-32
|.563
|264
|8.8
|Hutchison
|9
|17.1
|20-44
|.455
|5-12
|19-29
|.655
|64
|7.1
|Dunn
|31
|23.1
|92-213
|.432
|15-66
|19-27
|.704
|218
|7.0
|Valentine
|17
|13.0
|44-102
|.431
|26-63
|5-5
|1.000
|119
|7.0
|Arcidiacono
|31
|15.3
|43-109
|.394
|27-66
|17-22
|.773
|130
|4.2
|Gafford
|21
|10.7
|38-53
|.717
|0-0
|12-23
|.522
|88
|4.2
|Harrison
|18
|8.2
|20-49
|.408
|3-10
|11-18
|.611
|54
|3.0
|Kornet
|14
|10.1
|15-48
|.313
|5-27
|5-5
|1.000
|40
|2.9
|Strus
|2
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|2.5
|Felicio
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Mokoka
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|31
|241.6
|1189-2754
|.432
|382-1091
|528-688
|.767
|3288
|106.1
|OPPONENTS
|31
|241.6
|1174-2604
|.451
|339-1020
|643-845
|.761
|3330
|107.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|LaVine
|23
|115
|138
|4.5
|121
|3.9
|75
|0
|41
|105
|13
|Markkanen
|34
|179
|213
|6.9
|53
|1.7
|63
|0
|28
|58
|19
|Carter
|106
|198
|304
|9.8
|33
|1.1
|124
|0
|25
|48
|29
|Porter
|8
|23
|31
|3.4
|14
|1.6
|20
|0
|9
|7
|3
|White
|9
|101
|110
|3.5
|74
|2.4
|40
|0
|23
|44
|2
|Satoransky
|28
|84
|112
|3.6
|165
|5.3
|57
|0
|46
|66
|5
|Young
|44
|86
|130
|4.3
|54
|1.8
|54
|0
|31
|47
|8
|Hutchison
|1
|32
|33
|3.7
|8
|.9
|12
|0
|5
|12
|2
|Dunn
|17
|89
|106
|3.4
|96
|3.1
|110
|0
|62
|34
|12
|Valentine
|3
|33
|36
|2.1
|19
|1.1
|25
|1
|12
|9
|4
|Arcidiacono
|14
|36
|50
|1.6
|49
|1.6
|54
|0
|14
|18
|2
|Gafford
|16
|20
|36
|1.7
|5
|.2
|36
|0
|1
|4
|24
|Harrison
|6
|24
|30
|1.7
|22
|1.2
|17
|0
|8
|6
|4
|Kornet
|6
|16
|22
|1.6
|6
|.4
|13
|0
|2
|3
|10
|Strus
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Felicio
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mokoka
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|316
|1036
|1352
|43.6
|719
|23.2
|701
|1
|307
|487
|137
|OPPONENTS
|333
|1139
|1472
|47.5
|743
|24.0
|638
|0
|264
|573
|196
