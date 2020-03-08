https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Blackhawks-Stax-15114876.php
Chicago Blackhawks Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 8, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|68
|31
|51
|82
|7
|40
|7
|0
|2
|257
|.121
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|68
|18
|40
|58
|-2
|48
|1
|1
|3
|169
|.107
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|66
|29
|16
|45
|3
|14
|4
|0
|3
|154
|.188
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|68
|18
|24
|42
|-11
|13
|10
|0
|4
|200
|.090
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|56
|12
|25
|37
|0
|14
|2
|0
|2
|91
|.132
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|56
|20
|12
|32
|2
|16
|1
|2
|4
|136
|.147
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|59
|6
|20
|26
|-8
|25
|2
|0
|0
|98
|.061
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|59
|2
|23
|25
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|107
|.019
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|63
|9
|15
|24
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|89
|.101
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|62
|8
|14
|22
|-1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|99
|.081
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|56
|5
|14
|19
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|116
|.043
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|63
|4
|13
|17
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|78
|.051
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|68
|8
|8
|16
|-11
|8
|0
|1
|2
|89
|.090
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|39
|9
|6
|15
|-3
|27
|1
|0
|0
|55
|.164
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|67
|3
|12
|15
|-6
|26
|0
|1
|0
|77
|.039
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|40
|4
|9
|13
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.082
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|50
|4
|7
|11
|2
|29
|0
|1
|1
|43
|.093
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|40
|1
|8
|9
|3
|42
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.022
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|34
|2
|4
|6
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.063
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|21
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|9
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|46
|Lucas Carlsson
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|55
|Nick Seeler
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|202
|340
|542
|-29
|531
|31
|6
|27
|2153
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|210
|347
|557
|2
|545
|36
|8
|33
|2396
|.088
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|50
|Corey Crawford
|38
|2223
|2.81
|15
|19
|3
|1
|104
|1232
|0.916
|0
|0
|0
|90
|Robin Lehner
|33
|1875
|3.01
|16
|10
|5
|0
|94
|1152
|0.918
|0
|0
|4
|30
|Malcolm Subban
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|4135
|2.91
|31
|29
|8
|1
|198
|2384
|.912
|202
|340
|531
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|4135
|2.82
|37
|22
|9
|4
|192
|2143
|.906
|210
|347
|545
View Comments