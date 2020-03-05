Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 66 29 51 80 6 40 7 0 2 248 .117
F 19 Jonathan Toews 66 17 39 56 -3 48 1 1 3 159 .107
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 64 29 15 44 3 14 4 0 3 152 .191
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 66 16 24 40 -12 13 10 0 3 188 .085
F 17 Dylan Strome 54 12 24 36 -1 14 2 0 2 89 .135
F 20 Brandon Saad 54 20 11 31 3 16 1 2 4 131 .153
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 59 6 20 26 -8 25 2 0 0 98 .061
D 2 Duncan Keith 57 2 22 24 -4 18 1 0 0 101 .020
F 92 Alexander Nylander 61 9 14 23 -3 10 0 0 1 87 .103
F 77 Kirby Dach 60 8 13 21 -2 20 0 0 2 98 .082
D 5 Connor Murphy 54 5 14 19 2 23 0 0 0 112 .045
F 64 David Kampf 66 8 8 16 -9 8 0 1 2 89 .090
D 6 Olli Maatta 61 4 12 16 3 20 0 0 0 75 .053
F 91 Drake Caggiula 37 9 6 15 -5 27 1 0 0 53 .170
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 65 3 12 15 -6 24 0 1 0 74 .041
D 27 Adam Boqvist 39 4 7 11 -5 6 0 0 1 48 .083
F 15 Zack Smith 50 4 7 11 2 29 0 1 1 43 .093
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 38 1 8 9 4 42 0 0 1 43 .023
F 36 Matthew Highmore 32 2 4 6 0 6 0 0 0 32 .063
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 20 1 2 3 -8 38 0 0 0 12 .083
F 95 Dylan Sikura 9 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 10 .100
D 46 Lucas Carlsson 4 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 55 Nick Seeler 4 0 1 1 -1 7 0 0 0 1 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 9 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 14 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 66 197 330 527 -34 525 31 6 26 2089 .094
OPPONENT TOTALS 66 205 338 543 7 535 35 8 32 2347 .087

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
50 Corey Crawford 36 2105 2.82 14 18 3 1 99 1183 0.916 0 0 0
90 Robin Lehner 33 1875 3.01 16 10 5 0 94 1152 0.918 0 0 4
30 Malcolm Subban 1 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 66 4015 2.92 30 28 8 1 193 2335 .913 197 330 525
OPPONENT TOTALS 66 4015 2.83 36 21 9 4 187 2079 .906 205 338 535