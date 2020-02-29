https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Blackhawks-Stax-15094856.php
Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 29, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|64
|28
|50
|78
|5
|38
|7
|0
|2
|239
|.117
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|64
|16
|38
|54
|-5
|48
|1
|1
|3
|154
|.104
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|62
|29
|14
|43
|2
|14
|4
|0
|3
|150
|.193
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|64
|16
|24
|40
|-13
|13
|10
|0
|3
|184
|.087
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|52
|10
|23
|33
|-3
|14
|2
|0
|1
|83
|.120
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|52
|20
|11
|31
|2
|16
|1
|2
|4
|127
|.157
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|59
|6
|20
|26
|-8
|25
|2
|0
|0
|98
|.061
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|55
|2
|20
|22
|-8
|16
|1
|0
|0
|97
|.021
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|59
|8
|13
|21
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|1
|84
|.095
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|58
|8
|12
|20
|-3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|95
|.084
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|52
|5
|13
|18
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|106
|.047
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|59
|4
|12
|16
|5
|18
|0
|0
|0
|71
|.056
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|63
|3
|12
|15
|-5
|24
|0
|1
|0
|72
|.042
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|64
|7
|8
|15
|-8
|6
|0
|1
|2
|86
|.081
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|35
|7
|6
|13
|-7
|25
|1
|0
|0
|48
|.146
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|50
|4
|7
|11
|2
|29
|0
|1
|1
|43
|.093
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|36
|1
|8
|9
|5
|42
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.025
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|37
|4
|4
|8
|-9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.085
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|30
|2
|3
|5
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.074
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|9
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Nick Seeler
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|46
|Lucas Carlsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|189
|316
|505
|-54
|513
|31
|6
|25
|2020
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|201
|333
|534
|27
|525
|35
|8
|32
|2268
|.089
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|50
|Corey Crawford
|34
|1982
|2.88
|12
|18
|3
|1
|95
|1104
|0.914
|0
|0
|0
|90
|Robin Lehner
|33
|1875
|3.01
|16
|10
|5
|0
|94
|1152
|0.918
|0
|0
|4
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|3890
|2.95
|28
|28
|8
|1
|189
|2256
|.911
|189
|316
|513
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|3890
|2.8
|36
|20
|8
|4
|179
|2010
|.906
|201
|333
|525
