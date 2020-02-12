https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Blackhawks-Stax-15050265.php
Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|56
|25
|44
|69
|4
|36
|6
|0
|2
|209
|.120
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|56
|15
|31
|46
|-6
|42
|1
|1
|3
|128
|.117
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|56
|13
|23
|36
|-9
|13
|9
|0
|1
|161
|.081
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|54
|22
|11
|33
|1
|14
|2
|0
|3
|125
|.176
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|44
|10
|20
|30
|1
|14
|2
|0
|1
|70
|.143
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|44
|17
|10
|27
|0
|14
|0
|2
|4
|103
|.165
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|55
|6
|19
|25
|-8
|25
|2
|0
|0
|92
|.065
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|50
|7
|10
|17
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|77
|.091
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|51
|6
|11
|17
|-5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|73
|.082
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|44
|4
|12
|16
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|89
|.045
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|47
|1
|14
|15
|-8
|12
|0
|0
|0
|77
|.013
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|51
|4
|11
|15
|8
|14
|0
|0
|0
|64
|.063
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|55
|2
|12
|14
|-6
|24
|0
|1
|0
|63
|.032
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|56
|7
|7
|14
|-8
|6
|0
|1
|2
|79
|.089
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|49
|4
|7
|11
|2
|29
|0
|1
|1
|42
|.095
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|27
|6
|4
|10
|-5
|14
|1
|0
|0
|34
|.176
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|30
|4
|4
|8
|-10
|6
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.100
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|28
|0
|7
|7
|4
|30
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|23
|1
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|9
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Nick Seeler
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|12
|Ian McCoshen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|56
|163
|277
|440
|-40
|447
|25
|6
|22
|1743
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|56
|174
|286
|460
|15
|431
|30
|8
|27
|1976
|.088
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Robin Lehner
|31
|1756
|2.87
|15
|9
|5
|0
|84
|1069
|0.921
|0
|0
|2
|50
|Corey Crawford
|28
|1625
|2.92
|10
|14
|3
|1
|79
|896
|0.912
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|56
|3406
|2.91
|25
|23
|8
|1
|163
|1965
|.912
|163
|277
|447
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|56
|3406
|2.75
|31
|18
|7
|3
|154
|1734
|.906
|174
|286
|431
