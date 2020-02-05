Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 88 Patrick Kane 53 25 40 65 5 36 6 0 2 199 .126
F 19 Jonathan Toews 53 14 30 44 -2 36 1 0 3 120 .117
F 12 Alex DeBrincat 53 12 23 35 -4 13 8 0 1 153 .078
F 8 Dominik Kubalik 51 21 11 32 4 14 2 0 3 117 .179
F 17 Dylan Strome 42 10 20 30 2 14 2 0 1 66 .152
D 56 Erik Gustafsson 52 6 19 25 -4 25 2 0 0 87 .069
F 20 Brandon Saad 41 15 9 24 1 12 0 2 4 99 .152
F 92 Alexander Nylander 49 6 11 17 -5 8 0 0 1 70 .086
F 77 Kirby Dach 47 7 9 16 0 10 0 0 2 69 .101
D 2 Duncan Keith 44 1 14 15 -3 12 0 0 0 72 .014
D 5 Connor Murphy 41 4 11 15 3 8 0 0 0 80 .050
F 64 David Kampf 53 7 7 14 -7 6 0 1 2 78 .090
D 6 Olli Maatta 48 4 10 14 6 14 0 0 0 62 .065
F 22 Ryan Carpenter 52 2 11 13 -7 14 0 1 0 60 .033
F 15 Zack Smith 46 4 7 11 2 25 0 1 1 42 .095
F 65 Andrew Shaw 26 3 7 10 -4 33 1 0 0 46 .065
F 91 Drake Caggiula 24 6 3 9 -3 14 1 0 0 31 .194
D 27 Adam Boqvist 28 3 4 7 -9 6 0 0 1 38 .079
D 68 Slater Koekkoek 25 0 7 7 4 26 0 0 0 24 .000
D 44 Calvin de Haan 29 1 5 6 10 10 0 0 0 42 .024
D 7 Brent Seabrook 32 3 1 4 1 8 1 0 1 40 .075
D 39 Dennis Gilbert 20 1 2 3 -8 38 0 0 0 12 .083
F 36 Matthew Highmore 21 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 20 .050
F 95 Dylan Sikura 9 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 10 .100
F 38 Brandon Hagel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 12 Ian McCoshen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Brendan Perlini 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 47 John Quenneville 9 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 14 .000
D 55 Nick Seeler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 57 Anton Wedin 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 53 157 265 422 -17 406 24 5 22 1654 .095
OPPONENT TOTALS 53 162 265 427 -3 404 27 7 24 1869 .087

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Robin Lehner 29 1636 2.86 15 8 4 0 78 999 0.922 0 0 2
50 Corey Crawford 27 1566 2.91 10 13 3 1 76 862 0.912 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 53 3225 2.91 25 21 7 1 154 1861 .913 157 265 406
OPPONENT TOTALS 53 3225 2.79 28 18 7 3 148 1645 .905 162 265 404