Chicago 6, Toronto 2
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|—
|6
|Toronto
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Chicago, Caggiula 5 (Kubalik, Murphy), 0:21. 2, Chicago, Toews 13 (Gustafsson, Nylander), 5:32. 3, Chicago, Saad 12 (Kane, Carpenter), 11:02.
Second Period_4, Toronto, Nylander 22 (Marner, Barrie), 0:25 (pp). 5, Chicago, Toews 14 (Caggiula, Gustafsson), 3:19. 6, Chicago, Kubalik 19 (Toews, Koekkoek), 10:58. 7, Toronto, Kerfoot 8 (Engvall, Barrie), 15:17. 8, Chicago, Kubalik 20 (Keith, Toews), 17:42.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 10-11-13_34. Toronto 11-12-10_33.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; Toronto 1 of 2.
Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 9-13-2 (33 shots-31 saves). Toronto, Andersen 22-9-6 (34-28).
A_19,502 (18,819). T_2:18.
Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.
