Charlotte Hornets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Graham
|56
|35.0
|314-842
|.373
|190-516
|167-205
|.815
|985
|17.6
|Rozier
|56
|34.0
|342-824
|.415
|144-371
|146-168
|.869
|974
|17.4
|Bridges
|57
|30.7
|288-658
|.438
|90-264
|90-112
|.804
|756
|13.3
|Washington
|50
|30.1
|224-484
|.463
|67-173
|76-117
|.650
|591
|11.8
|Zeller
|53
|23.1
|232-449
|.517
|17-72
|106-156
|.679
|587
|11.1
|Monk
|55
|21.3
|212-488
|.434
|58-204
|82-100
|.820
|564
|10.3
|Biyombo
|48
|18.8
|134-247
|.543
|0-0
|80-135
|.593
|348
|7.3
|Williams
|41
|19.7
|94-210
|.448
|44-117
|43-50
|.860
|275
|6.7
|Bacon
|39
|17.6
|85-244
|.348
|19-67
|35-53
|.660
|224
|5.7
|Hernangomez
|25
|10.6
|55-105
|.524
|5-20
|28-48
|.583
|143
|5.7
|McDaniels
|8
|15.4
|14-30
|.467
|6-13
|6-8
|.750
|40
|5.0
|Co.Martin
|40
|16.6
|66-162
|.407
|14-63
|33-52
|.635
|179
|4.5
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|12
|13.3
|18-53
|.340
|5-17
|7-9
|.778
|48
|4.0
|Batum
|22
|23.0
|28-81
|.346
|14-49
|9-10
|.900
|79
|3.6
|Ca.Martin
|10
|13.3
|12-35
|.343
|5-12
|4-7
|.571
|33
|3.3
|Chealey
|2
|9.5
|0-3
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|57
|241.8
|2118-4915
|.431
|678-1960
|912-1230
|.741
|5826
|102.2
|OPPONENTS
|57
|241.8
|2388-5004
|.477
|712-2000
|790-1037
|.762
|6278
|110.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Graham
|41
|158
|199
|3.6
|429
|7.7
|104
|0
|53
|163
|15
|Rozier
|44
|207
|251
|4.5
|228
|4.1
|113
|0
|57
|129
|10
|Bridges
|79
|239
|318
|5.6
|99
|1.7
|118
|0
|37
|84
|40
|Washington
|48
|224
|272
|5.4
|106
|2.1
|135
|0
|47
|81
|39
|Zeller
|146
|230
|376
|7.1
|77
|1.5
|131
|0
|36
|66
|24
|Monk
|27
|130
|157
|2.9
|114
|2.1
|74
|0
|25
|77
|16
|Biyombo
|112
|163
|275
|5.7
|41
|.9
|103
|0
|9
|44
|39
|Williams
|15
|94
|109
|2.7
|41
|1.0
|71
|0
|26
|25
|22
|Bacon
|15
|85
|100
|2.6
|52
|1.3
|52
|0
|23
|37
|2
|Hernangomez
|31
|58
|89
|3.6
|17
|.7
|28
|0
|6
|22
|5
|McDaniels
|5
|23
|28
|3.5
|2
|.3
|13
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Co.Martin
|30
|88
|118
|3.0
|58
|1.5
|61
|0
|30
|30
|7
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|9
|26
|35
|2.9
|10
|.8
|18
|0
|0
|7
|3
|Batum
|25
|75
|100
|4.5
|66
|3.0
|41
|0
|17
|22
|8
|Ca.Martin
|3
|14
|17
|1.7
|9
|.9
|15
|0
|3
|7
|3
|Chealey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|TEAM
|630
|1814
|2444
|42.9
|1350
|23.7
|1079
|0
|377
|839
|233
|OPPONENTS
|616
|2022
|2638
|46.3
|1530
|26.8
|1172
|1
|462
|824
|291
