Calgary 3, Columbus 2
|Columbus
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Calgary
|0
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Columbus, Shore 5 (Peeke, Harrington), 8:56. 2, Columbus, Nyquist 14 (Foligno, Dubois), 11:20.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 29 (Mangiapane, Backlund), 11:14. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 22 (Andersson, Giordano), 18:17.
Overtime_5, Calgary, Brodie 3 (Monahan, Gaudreau), 4:49.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-6-4-3_22. Calgary 8-13-10-6_37.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; Calgary 0 of 1.
Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 19-11-5 (37 shots-34 saves). Calgary, Talbot 11-10-1 (22-20).
A_18,696 (19,289). T_2:22.
Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Brian Murphy.
