Calgary 0 2 0 2
Chicago 1 0 0 1

First Period_1, Chicago, Kubalik 13 (Kane, Boqvist), 19:28.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Lindholm 17 (Brodie, Tkachuk), 0:14. 3, Calgary, Lindholm 18 (Tkachuk), 16:01.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 6-14-8_28. Chicago 14-12-6_32.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 5-7-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Crawford 7-12-2 (28-26).

A_21,274 (19,717). T_2:21.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.