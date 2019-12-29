FG FT Reb
MIDLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Merritt 39 3-20 4-4 0-9 4 2 10
Sandquist 35 1-5 0-0 0-3 3 3 3
Bryson 30 4-11 1-4 2-10 1 3 10
Rueschhoff 30 3-10 0-0 0-2 2 1 7
Mailloux 29 5-11 0-0 0-3 0 3 12
Mengel 21 5-6 0-0 1-3 0 1 10
Hovaldt 12 0-2 0-0 2-5 1 2 0
DeKock 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Montes 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Vance 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-67 5-8 5-36 11 15 54

Percentages: FG .328, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Mailloux 2-6, Bryson 1-3, Rueschhoff 1-3, Sandquist 1-5, Merritt 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Mailloux 4, Mengel).

Turnovers: 12 (Merritt 7, Mengel 2, Bryson, Mailloux, Rueschhoff).

Steals: 1 (Hovaldt).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CREIGHTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ballock 26 1-3 0-0 1-6 5 0 3
Bishop 26 4-5 5-8 0-7 1 2 13
Alexander 25 7-9 3-4 0-1 2 1 19
Mahoney 25 4-11 1-5 2-8 0 2 10
Zegarowski 23 7-10 2-2 0-1 6 0 19
Jefferson 22 6-11 1-2 2-11 0 2 13
Mitchell 17 0-2 0-2 0-2 6 0 0
Windham 16 6-12 0-0 0-1 1 0 14
Canfield 10 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Scurry 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Zeil 5 0-2 0-0 1-4 0 2 0
Totals 200 35-67 12-23 6-43 23 9 91

Percentages: FG .522, FT .522.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Zegarowski 3-5, Alexander 2-3, Windham 2-6, Ballock 1-3, Mahoney 1-6, Canfield 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Scurry 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bishop 2, Mahoney).

Turnovers: 2 (Mahoney, Windham).

Steals: 9 (Ballock 2, Mahoney 2, Windham 2, Alexander, Bishop, Jefferson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Midland 21 33 54
Creighton 58 33 91

.