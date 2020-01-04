FG FT Reb
YOUNGSTOWN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Quisenberry 38 2-9 0-0 0-1 5 4 5
Bohannon 37 8-12 5-7 6-13 1 2 21
Simmons 28 6-12 2-2 1-1 0 2 19
Akuchie 22 4-7 0-0 2-3 3 5 11
Bentley 21 1-3 6-7 0-0 2 2 8
Covington 19 2-6 0-1 1-1 2 1 4
Cathcart 17 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 2 3
Morgan 13 1-3 0-0 1-2 1 0 3
Pedersen 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
J.Thomas 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-57 13-17 11-25 15 19 74

Percentages: FG .439, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Simmons 5-8, Akuchie 3-4, Quisenberry 1-1, Morgan 1-2, Cathcart 1-3, Bentley 0-1, Covington 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Simmons 2, Akuchie, Bentley, Pedersen).

Turnovers: 11 (Bohannon 4, Cathcart 2, Covington 2, Bentley, Morgan, Simmons).

Steals: 2 (Akuchie, Bentley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CLEVELAND ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Beaudion 38 2-7 5-6 0-3 6 0 9
Gomillion 31 4-7 2-4 1-4 2 2 10
Patton 30 9-12 5-8 3-8 6 3 25
Johnson 25 4-8 2-2 2-4 1 1 10
K.Thomas 20 2-3 0-0 0-3 1 0 5
Penn 18 2-5 1-2 2-3 0 1 5
Eichelberger 17 4-9 6-6 3-4 0 3 14
Hill 12 2-3 0-0 1-3 0 3 4
Ferreira 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Totals 200 29-55 21-28 12-32 17 15 82

Percentages: FG .527, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-5, .600 (Patton 2-2, K.Thomas 1-2, Beaudion 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Eichelberger, Gomillion, Johnson).

Turnovers: 8 (Beaudion 2, Ferreira 2, Eichelberger, Hill, K.Thomas, Patton).

Steals: 6 (Gomillion 3, Eichelberger, Hill, Patton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Youngstown St. 32 42 74
Cleveland St. 35 47 82

.