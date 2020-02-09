https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/CHATTANOOGA-84-WOFFORD-77-15041593.php
CHATTANOOGA 84, WOFFORD 77
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHATTANOOGA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|31
|7-11
|1-1
|0-6
|0
|2
|18
|Ryan
|30
|7-10
|8-8
|0-2
|1
|2
|25
|Vila
|24
|4-6
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Commander
|34
|5-7
|8-11
|1-4
|2
|1
|22
|Jean-Baptiste
|22
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Caldwell
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|3-5
|3
|1
|2
|Scott
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|0
|Kenic
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Doomes
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Brown
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-45
|19-22
|5-22
|10
|17
|84
Percentages: FG .600, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Commander 4-6, Johnson 3-5, Ryan 3-5, Kenic 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Jean-Baptiste 0-1, Scott 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jean-Baptiste, Kenic, Ryan).
Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 5, Ryan 4, Jean-Baptiste 2, Brown, Kenic).
Steals: 3 (Caldwell, Johnson, Vila).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WOFFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goodwin
|17
|4-6
|4-6
|1-2
|0
|4
|12
|Hoover
|36
|11-15
|4-5
|0-2
|0
|3
|31
|Larson
|28
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|5
|4
|Murphy
|34
|6-11
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|15
|Stumpe
|24
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|5
|Jones
|22
|2-3
|2-3
|2-5
|1
|1
|6
|Bigelow
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Hollowell
|11
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Theme-Love
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Richardson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Appelgren
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-50
|10-14
|4-16
|12
|20
|77
Percentages: FG .580, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Hoover 5-9, Murphy 3-7, Stumpe 1-3, Bigelow 0-1, Hollowell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones).
Turnovers: 10 (Murphy 3, Jones 2, Bigelow, Hollowell, Hoover, Larson, Richardson).
Steals: 5 (Larson 3, Hoover 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chattanooga
|37
|47
|—
|84
|Wofford
|35
|42
|—
|77
A_1,920 (3,500).
View Comments