FG FT Reb
RIDER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marshall 31 12-16 7-8 5-7 0 3 31
Ings 30 5-8 3-3 3-6 4 2 15
Vaughn 30 2-7 4-8 0-4 3 3 10
Scott 28 2-7 0-3 1-2 1 1 5
Nunez 26 3-9 0-0 0-2 0 1 9
Jordan 24 0-5 4-8 0-3 4 5 4
Williams 22 4-5 4-6 3-4 2 1 12
Randall 5 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Ogemuno-Johnson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bladen 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 28-59 22-36 12-29 14 18 86

Percentages: FG .475, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Nunez 3-8, Ings 2-3, Vaughn 2-5, Scott 1-4, Randall 0-2, Jordan 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall).

Turnovers: 11 (Vaughn 3, Ings 2, Marshall 2, Bladen, Jordan, Nunez, Scott).

Steals: 3 (Ings, Randall, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CANISIUS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 40 6-14 6-8 0-4 11 2 18
Henderson 36 6-11 0-0 1-5 3 2 16
Fritz 33 7-10 2-2 1-6 5 1 17
Harried 20 4-5 0-0 0-3 2 1 10
Brandon 17 4-8 2-4 0-4 0 3 12
Hitchon 15 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 4 4
White 14 3-4 0-0 1-3 0 4 6
Hadzic 11 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Brown 10 3-4 2-2 1-3 0 5 8
St. Louis 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Totals 200 37-61 12-16 4-28 23 24 95

Percentages: FG .607, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Henderson 4-6, Harried 2-3, Brandon 2-4, Fritz 1-2, Hitchon 0-1, White 0-1, Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brandon, White).

Turnovers: 12 (Henderson 3, Johnson 3, Brandon 2, Hitchon 2, Fritz, White).

Steals: 4 (Henderson 2, Fritz, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rider 42 44 86
Canisius 52 43 95

A_1,254 (2,176).