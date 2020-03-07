https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/CANISIUS-67-NIAGARA-63-15112593.php
CANISIUS 67, NIAGARA 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NIAGARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kratholm
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|S.Brown
|25
|2-5
|0-2
|0-1
|5
|0
|4
|Hammond
|34
|4-11
|4-4
|1-7
|0
|2
|15
|Roberts
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|3
|Solomon
|32
|3-8
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|2
|10
|Towns
|26
|6-11
|5-5
|0-6
|1
|3
|18
|Kuakumensah
|23
|5-11
|0-2
|0-4
|0
|4
|11
|Levnaic
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|MacDonald
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|11-15
|1-28
|7
|18
|63
Percentages: FG .431, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Hammond 3-6, Solomon 2-4, Roberts 1-1, Kuakumensah 1-2, Towns 1-3, Levnaic 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hammond, Levnaic, Solomon).
Turnovers: 14 (Hammond 5, Levnaic 2, Solomon 2, Towns 2, Kratholm, Kuakumensah, S.Brown).
Steals: 3 (Hammond, S.Brown, Solomon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CANISIUS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Brown
|27
|4-11
|0-0
|5-10
|1
|2
|8
|Fritz
|21
|1-3
|3-3
|2-2
|1
|4
|5
|Harried
|31
|3-8
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|7
|Henderson
|35
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|10
|Johnson
|40
|6-17
|2-6
|0-7
|5
|2
|14
|Brandon
|30
|7-18
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|2
|19
|White
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|3
|4
|Hitchon
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-69
|8-13
|12-39
|12
|16
|67
Percentages: FG .391, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Brandon 3-8, Henderson 2-4, C.Brown 0-1, Fritz 0-2, Harried 0-3, Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Fritz 3, Henderson, Johnson).
Turnovers: 9 (C.Brown 4, Fritz 2, Brandon, Henderson, White).
Steals: 7 (Brandon 3, Johnson 2, Fritz, Henderson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Niagara
|29
|34
|—
|63
|Canisius
|28
|39
|—
|67
A_1,805 (2,176).
