CALIFORNIA 73, WASHINGTON ST. 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Elleby
|38
|6-16
|6-8
|2-8
|2
|4
|22
|Pollard
|32
|3-6
|5-7
|3-4
|1
|3
|11
|Bonton
|26
|3-6
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|4
|10
|Williams
|24
|5-7
|6-6
|0-3
|0
|4
|16
|Robinson
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Kunc
|19
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Shead
|12
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|1
|Rapp
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Miller
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rodman
|9
|0-4
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-48
|21-28
|6-23
|10
|21
|66
Percentages: FG .396, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Elleby 4-9, Bonton 2-3, Kunc 1-3, Rapp 0-1, Pollard 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Rodman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Miller, Williams).
Turnovers: 13 (Bonton 2, Elleby 2, Pollard 2, Shead 2, Williams 2, Kunc, Miller, Robinson).
Steals: 5 (Miller 2, Elleby, Pollard, Rapp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bradley
|39
|10-14
|4-5
|1-10
|4
|3
|26
|Anticevich
|38
|4-12
|3-3
|3-3
|2
|2
|12
|Brown
|29
|3-5
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|3
|7
|Austin
|28
|6-8
|5-5
|0-0
|3
|4
|17
|Kelly
|24
|1-6
|4-5
|1-5
|0
|4
|6
|South
|21
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Thiemann
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|2
|Thorpe
|6
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Kuany
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-51
|17-20
|5-31
|12
|22
|73
Percentages: FG .510, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Bradley 2-4, Brown 1-2, Anticevich 1-3, South 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Thiemann).
Turnovers: 16 (Bradley 5, Anticevich 3, South 3, Kelly 2, Thiemann 2, Thorpe).
Steals: 3 (Austin, Bradley, Kelly).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington St.
|34
|32
|—
|66
|California
|40
|33
|—
|73
.
