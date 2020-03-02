Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 2, 2020

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 64 35 42 77 8 34 10 1 9 217 .161
F 23 Sam Reinhart 65 22 28 50 -12 20 5 0 2 132 .167
F 68 Victor Olofsson 50 19 21 40 -2 6 11 0 4 120 .158
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 55 4 33 37 -6 38 2 0 1 84 .048
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 65 5 26 31 1 42 2 0 0 118 .042
F 90 Marcus Johansson 56 8 19 27 -15 20 1 0 1 83 .096
F 53 Jeff Skinner 55 14 9 23 -17 18 0 0 1 168 .083
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 61 9 11 20 11 15 0 1 2 90 .100
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 65 12 7 19 2 10 0 1 1 79 .152
F 43 Conor Sheary 55 9 10 19 -4 8 1 0 1 88 .102
D 62 Brandon Montour 50 5 13 18 16 26 0 0 0 82 .061
F 21 Kyle Okposo 48 9 9 18 -2 28 1 0 2 71 .127
F 22 Johan Larsson 58 6 11 17 9 22 0 0 0 55 .109
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 65 4 11 15 -4 32 1 0 0 72 .056
D 19 Jake McCabe 62 2 10 12 -10 41 0 0 1 69 .029
D 33 Colin Miller 49 1 10 11 -10 20 0 0 1 78 .013
F 27 Curtis Lazar 34 5 5 10 1 9 0 0 0 30 .167
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
F 9 Evan Rodrigues 38 5 4 9 -8 10 1 0 1 64 .078
D 6 Marco Scandella 31 3 6 9 9 8 0 0 0 39 .077
D 24 Zach Bogosian 19 1 4 5 0 10 0 0 0 18 .056
F 67 Michael Frolik 18 1 3 4 -2 4 0 1 0 25 .040
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 29 1 2 3 -4 6 0 0 0 36 .028
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 95 Dominik Kahun 2 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 .500
F 20 Scott Wilson 6 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 8 .125
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 11 0 0 0 -4 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 67 Dalton Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 65 187 305 492 -46 459 36 4 28 1900 .098
OPPONENT TOTALS 65 203 352 555 23 449 45 10 34 2022 .100

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 33 1961 2.72 16 14 3 1 89 1031 0.914 0 0 4
40 Carter Hutton 29 1659 3.18 12 12 4 2 88 859 0.898 0 1 6
34 Jonas Johansson 5 269 2.68 1 2 1 0 12 119 0.899 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 65 3939 2.91 29 28 8 3 189 2009 .900 187 305 459
OPPONENT TOTALS 65 3939 2.75 36 22 7 2 179 1892 .902 203 352 449