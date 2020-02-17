Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 17, 2020

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 58 33 41 74 14 34 8 1 8 198 .167
F 23 Sam Reinhart 59 21 27 48 -6 20 5 0 2 123 .171
F 68 Victor Olofsson 44 18 20 38 1 4 10 0 4 105 .171
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 49 4 31 35 1 34 2 0 1 79 .051
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 59 5 23 28 -1 42 2 0 0 108 .046
F 90 Marcus Johansson 50 7 17 24 -12 20 1 0 1 73 .096
F 53 Jeff Skinner 49 11 9 20 -16 16 0 0 1 149 .074
F 43 Conor Sheary 52 9 10 19 -2 8 1 0 1 86 .105
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 55 9 10 19 14 15 0 1 2 85 .106
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 59 10 5 15 -1 10 0 1 1 75 .133
F 22 Johan Larsson 52 6 9 15 5 22 0 0 0 49 .122
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 59 4 10 14 -3 30 1 0 0 64 .063
D 62 Brandon Montour 44 3 10 13 11 20 0 0 0 76 .039
F 21 Kyle Okposo 42 6 7 13 -3 28 1 0 1 58 .103
D 33 Colin Miller 43 1 10 11 -4 18 0 0 1 67 .015
F 27 Curtis Lazar 28 4 5 9 2 7 0 0 0 21 .190
D 19 Jake McCabe 56 2 7 9 -10 39 0 0 1 60 .033
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
F 71 Evan Rodrigues 37 5 4 9 -8 10 1 0 1 61 .082
D 28 Marco Scandella 31 3 6 9 9 8 0 0 0 39 .077
D 4 Zach Bogosian 19 1 4 5 0 10 0 0 0 18 .056
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 29 1 2 3 -4 6 0 0 0 36 .028
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 67 Michael Frolik 15 1 1 2 -3 4 0 1 0 23 .043
F 20 Scott Wilson 6 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 8 .125
D 3 Will Borgen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 11 0 0 0 -4 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 67 Dalton Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 59 170 277 447 -23 437 33 4 26 1728 .098
OPPONENT TOTALS 59 181 317 498 6 417 41 7 30 1820 .099

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 33 1961 2.72 16 14 3 1 89 1031 0.914 0 0 4
40 Carter Hutton 25 1424 3.12 11 9 4 2 74 716 0.897 0 1 6
34 Jonas Johansson 0 150 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 59 3579 2.88 27 24 8 3 170 1810 .901 170 277 437
OPPONENT TOTALS 59 3579 2.75 32 20 7 2 162 1720 .902 181 317 417