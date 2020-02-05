Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5, 2020

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 52 31 35 66 11 30 7 1 7 174 .178
F 23 Sam Reinhart 53 19 25 44 -5 20 5 0 1 110 .173
F 68 Victor Olofsson 42 16 19 35 -1 4 9 0 3 99 .162
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 44 3 27 30 -2 32 1 0 1 72 .042
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 53 5 19 24 -3 36 2 0 0 100 .050
F 90 Marcus Johansson 46 6 16 22 -14 20 1 0 1 66 .091
F 53 Jeff Skinner 43 11 8 19 -16 16 0 0 1 136 .081
F 43 Conor Sheary 46 7 9 16 -2 8 1 0 1 73 .096
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 53 9 5 14 -2 10 0 1 1 66 .136
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 49 6 8 14 12 13 0 1 1 73 .082
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 53 4 9 13 -2 28 1 0 0 61 .066
D 62 Brandon Montour 38 3 10 13 5 20 0 0 0 64 .047
F 22 Johan Larsson 46 4 8 12 5 22 0 0 0 42 .095
F 21 Kyle Okposo 40 5 7 12 -3 28 1 0 1 54 .093
D 19 Jake McCabe 50 2 7 9 -6 33 0 0 1 51 .039
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
D 28 Marco Scandella 31 3 6 9 9 8 0 0 0 39 .077
F 27 Curtis Lazar 22 4 4 8 1 7 0 0 0 14 .286
D 33 Colin Miller 37 1 6 7 -5 18 0 0 1 57 .018
F 71 Evan Rodrigues 31 3 3 6 -9 8 1 0 1 52 .058
D 4 Zach Bogosian 19 1 4 5 0 10 0 0 0 18 .056
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 29 1 2 3 -4 6 0 0 0 36 .028
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 67 Michael Frolik 10 1 1 2 -3 4 0 1 0 20 .050
D 3 Will Borgen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 9 0 0 0 -4 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 67 Dalton Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 20 Scott Wilson 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
TEAM TOTALS 53 150 245 395 -43 409 30 4 22 1547 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 53 166 288 454 24 385 39 7 29 1650 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 33 1961 2.72 16 14 3 1 89 1031 0.914 0 0 4
40 Carter Hutton 21 1182 3.3 7 9 4 2 65 595 0.891 0 0 4
34 Jonas Johansson 0 29 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 53 3211 2.92 23 23 7 3 155 1640 .899 150 245 409
OPPONENT TOTALS 53 3211 2.68 30 17 6 2 142 1539 .903 166 288 385