Buffalo Sabres Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 20, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Jack Eichel
|35
|24
|26
|50
|14
|16
|6
|0
|4
|128
|.188
|F
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|36
|15
|18
|33
|5
|4
|9
|0
|2
|91
|.165
|F
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|36
|12
|16
|28
|-2
|14
|1
|0
|0
|70
|.171
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|28
|2
|19
|21
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|36
|11
|7
|18
|-8
|14
|0
|0
|1
|120
|.092
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|36
|2
|14
|16
|7
|30
|1
|0
|0
|73
|.027
|F
|90
|Marcus Johansson
|29
|5
|10
|15
|-4
|14
|1
|0
|1
|29
|.172
|F
|22
|Johan Larsson
|33
|4
|8
|12
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.121
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|36
|3
|7
|10
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|22
|2
|8
|10
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.043
|F
|43
|Conor Sheary
|30
|5
|5
|10
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|48
|.104
|F
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|33
|4
|6
|10
|8
|9
|0
|1
|1
|50
|.080
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|36
|5
|4
|9
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.122
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|26
|4
|4
|8
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|35
|.114
|D
|19
|Jake McCabe
|34
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.049
|D
|6
|Marco Scandella
|28
|2
|5
|7
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.059
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|27
|1
|5
|6
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.024
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|18
|1
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|D
|4
|Zach Bogosian
|10
|0
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|17
|Vladimir Sobotka
|16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|71
|Evan Rodrigues
|20
|0
|2
|2
|-7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.000
|F
|27
|Curtis Lazar
|6
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|15
|Jean-Sebastien Dea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|58
|John Gilmour
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|24
|Lawrence Pilut
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|110
|181
|291
|22
|282
|22
|1
|15
|1099
|.100
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|113
|192
|305
|-30
|282
|28
|6
|19
|1160
|.097
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Linus Ullmark
|20
|1199
|2.9
|10
|7
|3
|1
|58
|665
|0.913
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Carter Hutton
|16
|965
|3.23
|6
|6
|4
|2
|52
|492
|0.894
|0
|0
|4
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|2189
|3.06
|16
|13
|7
|3
|110
|1157
|.903
|110
|181
|282
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|2189
|2.94
|20
|12
|4
|1
|106
|1095
|.900
|113
|192
|282
