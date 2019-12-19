https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Buffalo-Sabres-Stax-14918470.php
Buffalo Sabres Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 19, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Jack Eichel
|35
|24
|26
|50
|14
|16
|6
|0
|4
|128
|.188
|F
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|35
|14
|18
|32
|6
|4
|8
|0
|2
|90
|.156
|F
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|35
|12
|16
|28
|-1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|68
|.176
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|27
|2
|18
|20
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|35
|11
|7
|18
|-6
|14
|0
|0
|1
|119
|.092
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|35
|2
|14
|16
|7
|28
|1
|0
|0
|70
|.029
|F
|90
|Marcus Johansson
|28
|5
|9
|14
|-3
|14
|1
|0
|1
|28
|.179
|F
|22
|Johan Larsson
|32
|4
|8
|12
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.121
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|35
|3
|7
|10
|3
|22
|1
|0
|0
|44
|.068
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|21
|2
|8
|10
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.043
|F
|43
|Conor Sheary
|29
|5
|5
|10
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|47
|.106
|F
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|32
|4
|6
|10
|8
|9
|0
|1
|1
|50
|.080
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|35
|5
|4
|9
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.122
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|25
|4
|4
|8
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|D
|19
|Jake McCabe
|33
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.049
|D
|6
|Marco Scandella
|27
|2
|5
|7
|10
|8
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.061
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|26
|1
|5
|6
|-6
|8
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.025
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|17
|1
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|D
|4
|Zach Bogosian
|10
|0
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|17
|Vladimir Sobotka
|16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|71
|Evan Rodrigues
|19
|0
|2
|2
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.000
|F
|27
|Curtis Lazar
|6
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|15
|Jean-Sebastien Dea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|58
|John Gilmour
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|24
|Lawrence Pilut
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|109
|179
|288
|37
|270
|21
|1
|15
|1082
|.101
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|107
|181
|288
|-45
|276
|25
|6
|18
|1131
|.095
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Linus Ullmark
|20
|1199
|2.9
|10
|7
|3
|1
|58
|665
|0.913
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Carter Hutton
|15
|905
|3.05
|6
|5
|4
|2
|46
|463
|0.901
|0
|0
|4
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|2129
|2.97
|16
|12
|7
|3
|104
|1128
|.905
|109
|179
|270
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|2129
|3.0
|19
|12
|4
|1
|105
|1078
|.899
|107
|181
|276
