Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 64 31.2 424-1021 .415 123-400 347-446 .778 1318 20.6
LeVert 39 29.0 252-609 .414 72-189 116-161 .720 692 17.7
Harris 63 30.9 332-705 .471 152-369 62-83 .747 878 13.9
Prince 64 29.0 278-739 .376 146-431 71-89 .798 773 12.1
Allen 64 25.7 267-413 .646 0-5 147-237 .620 681 10.6
Temple 55 28.1 198-524 .378 112-346 56-73 .767 564 10.3
Jordan 56 22.0 191-287 .666 0-0 83-122 .680 465 8.3
Luwawu-Cabarrot 39 17.2 78-192 .406 39-109 52-62 .839 247 6.3
Chandler 35 21.0 74-183 .404 37-121 20-23 .870 205 5.9
Chiozza 11 11.5 22-45 .489 11-25 2-2 1.000 57 5.2
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Claxton 15 12.5 27-48 .563 1-7 11-21 .524 66 4.4
Kurucs 39 12.8 60-134 .448 25-65 17-28 .607 162 4.2
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Pinson 33 11.1 45-155 .290 15-80 15-16 .938 120 3.6
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 3 5.3 1-5 .200 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 64 243.1 2558-5763 .444 824-2423 1149-1545 .744 7089 110.8
OPPONENTS 64 243.1 2638-5968 .442 775-2215 1079-1415 .763 7130 111.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 32 189 221 3.5 432 6.8 180 0 40 174 21
LeVert 40 119 159 4.1 159 4.1 72 0 44 98 7
Harris 60 212 272 4.3 130 2.1 138 0 38 93 16
Prince 50 331 381 6.0 116 1.8 159 1 57 127 25
Allen 195 410 605 9.5 85 1.3 144 0 37 72 85
Temple 28 162 190 3.5 141 2.6 95 0 44 57 26
Jordan 141 420 561 10.0 105 1.9 114 0 18 74 52
Luwawu-Cabarrot 24 67 91 2.3 25 .6 81 0 15 32 6
Chandler 11 134 145 4.1 39 1.1 79 0 16 34 12
Chiozza 6 14 20 1.8 20 1.8 11 0 5 8 0
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Claxton 19 25 44 2.9 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Kurucs 18 79 97 2.5 33 .8 66 0 17 35 3
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Pinson 10 44 54 1.6 56 1.7 35 0 17 33 4
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 2 2 .7 2 .7 0 0 1 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 694 2409 3103 48.5 1539 24.0 1322 1 413 993 292
OPPONENTS 688 2254 2942 46.0 1436 22.4 1335 1 497 808 342