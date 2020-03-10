https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15119480.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|63
|31.2
|417-1004
|.415
|122-396
|339-438
|.774
|1295
|20.6
|LeVert
|38
|28.8
|244-589
|.414
|69-181
|113-157
|.720
|670
|17.6
|Harris
|62
|31.0
|327-697
|.469
|150-365
|62-83
|.747
|866
|14.0
|Prince
|63
|29.0
|276-728
|.379
|145-423
|69-87
|.793
|766
|12.2
|Allen
|63
|25.8
|266-411
|.647
|0-5
|146-233
|.627
|678
|10.8
|Temple
|55
|28.1
|198-524
|.378
|112-346
|56-73
|.767
|564
|10.3
|Jordan
|55
|21.9
|187-280
|.668
|0-0
|83-120
|.692
|457
|8.3
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|38
|17.0
|73-179
|.408
|37-102
|51-61
|.836
|234
|6.2
|Chandler
|34
|20.8
|73-181
|.403
|36-119
|18-21
|.857
|200
|5.9
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Chiozza
|10
|10.9
|18-35
|.514
|8-18
|2-2
|1.000
|46
|4.6
|Claxton
|15
|12.5
|27-48
|.563
|1-7
|11-21
|.524
|66
|4.4
|Kurucs
|39
|12.8
|60-134
|.448
|25-65
|17-28
|.607
|162
|4.2
|Musa
|35
|11.5
|50-139
|.360
|15-65
|33-44
|.750
|148
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Pinson
|33
|11.1
|45-155
|.290
|15-80
|15-16
|.938
|120
|3.6
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Martin
|3
|5.3
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|63
|243.2
|2521-5673
|.444
|811-2383
|1132-1522
|.744
|6985
|110.9
|OPPONENTS
|63
|243.2
|2598-5881
|.442
|760-2175
|1072-1403
|.764
|7028
|111.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|32
|185
|217
|3.4
|425
|6.7
|177
|0
|39
|170
|21
|LeVert
|38
|114
|152
|4.0
|155
|4.1
|72
|0
|42
|97
|6
|Harris
|59
|210
|269
|4.3
|128
|2.1
|137
|0
|38
|91
|16
|Prince
|49
|326
|375
|6.0
|116
|1.8
|156
|1
|56
|127
|24
|Allen
|191
|407
|598
|9.5
|85
|1.3
|142
|0
|35
|72
|84
|Temple
|28
|162
|190
|3.5
|141
|2.6
|95
|0
|44
|57
|26
|Jordan
|137
|412
|549
|10.0
|104
|1.9
|112
|0
|18
|74
|52
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|23
|66
|89
|2.3
|23
|.6
|79
|0
|14
|31
|6
|Chandler
|11
|129
|140
|4.1
|36
|1.1
|76
|0
|16
|32
|12
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Chiozza
|5
|14
|19
|1.9
|15
|1.5
|9
|0
|5
|8
|0
|Claxton
|19
|25
|44
|2.9
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Kurucs
|18
|79
|97
|2.5
|33
|.8
|66
|0
|17
|35
|3
|Musa
|19
|52
|71
|2.0
|31
|.9
|25
|0
|13
|29
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Pinson
|10
|44
|54
|1.6
|56
|1.7
|35
|0
|17
|33
|4
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|2
|.7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|680
|2376
|3056
|48.5
|1515
|24.0
|1304
|1
|406
|982
|289
|OPPONENTS
|680
|2216
|2896
|46.0
|1412
|22.4
|1313
|1
|490
|793
|338
